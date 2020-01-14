The Bryan JV Silver boys soccer team beat A&M Consolidated JV B 6-1, and Bryan’s JV Blue beat Consol’s JV B 4-1 on Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium.
Bryan’s Alexis Soto had two goals for the Silver team, while Nathaniel Foley, Andrew Shields, Edgar Marquez and John Michael Torres each scored one. Francisco Padilla had an assist, and Alexys Ramirez earned the win in goal.
For Bryan’s JV Blue, Gustavo Maldonado had two goals, and Alex Vasilakis and Ronaldo Contreras each had one. Yahir Vega, Juan Maldonado and Jorge Gante had assists, while Chandler Freeman and John Uribe split time in goal for the Vikings.
Bryan’s varsity team will compete at the Longhorn Challenge on Thursday through Saturday as the Vikings tune up for their District 14-6A opener at Tomball Memorial next Tuesday.
