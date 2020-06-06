The Bryan school district will hold strength and conditioning workouts and sport specific instruction for students involved in athletics Monday on the Bryan and Rudder campuses.
The sessions are optional and free for student athletes entering seventh through 12th grade in the Bryan school district.
The programs will be conducted in accordance with state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 as well as guidance from the UIL and TEA. Participants should self-screen for symptoms each day before arriving.
All student-athletes will need a physical on file, meaning seventh-graders or any student whose medical status has changed will need to have a physical conducted.
For more information on times and procedures, visit bryanisdsports.net or email the respective head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.