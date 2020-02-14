ALLEN — Bryan’s Jennifer Thomas advanced to the final of the girls 119-pound class Friday at the Class 6A Region II wrestling meet at Allen.
Thomas pinned Prosper’s Cecilia Adams in the semifinals to set up a championship match against College Park’s Jayden Bazemore on Saturday.
