CYPRESS — Jessica Adams struck out eight and threw a one-hitter, and Makayla Marquez went 3 for 4 with six RBIs to lead the Bryan softball team to an easy 16-0 shutout of Cypress Park on Tuesday in District 14-6A play.
Adams improved to 13-2 with the win and earned her 400th career strikeout as the Lady Vikings won their 11th straight and took over sole possession of first place in 14-6A with Bridgeland losing.
Kaedyn Filburn also went 3 for 4 for Bryan (18-5, 4-0), while Jessica Adams, Jacque Adams and Mia Langley each had two hits.
Bryan also won the JV game 11-0 with Alize Sifuentes (3-1) throwing her first no-hitter. Maci Ramirez went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk for the Lady Vikings (4-1, 3-1).
Bryan will continue district play at Cypress Springs at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Bryan 16, Cypress Park 0
Bryan 703 33 — 16 16 0
Cy-Park 000 00 — 0 1 1
W — Jessica Adams (13-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (18-5, 4-0) — Kaedyn Filburn 3-4, 3 runs; Makayla Marquez 3-4, 6 RBIs, run; Jessica Adams 2-3, run, steal, hit by pitch; Jacque Adams 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, run; Mia Langley 2-2, 2 runs, walk.
