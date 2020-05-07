The Bryan softball program is rife with legacy.
It’s evident from the Lady Vikings’ 713-296 record, 23 playoff appearances and their 2002 Class 5A state championship as well as the 60 alumna who have gone on to play college softball.
It also can be seen in head coach Enrique Luna’s staff, which includes two of his former players and two graduates of other Brazos Valley high schools.
In Luna’s 13 seasons since he ascended to the head coaching job after years as an assistant to current Bryan ISD athletic director Janice Williamson, he has worked with 28 assistants, many of them with prior ties to Bryan-College Station. After several departures from last year’s staff, Luna once again looked locally to add Vinnie Carreon, Loren Ware and Ashley Arevalo with his remaining assistant — Kristin Gutierrez.
Arevalo and Gutierrez, sisters who can be found in the Lady Vikings’ record books under Ashley and Kristin Lara, played for Luna in the late 2000s in his first years as head coach.
Carreon, who graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1994, was an assistant to former Bryan baseball coach David Powers and spent four seasons as the Hempstead head baseball coach before coming back to Bryan this school year.
Ware is a Somerville graduate who coached at Stephen F. Austin Middle School before moving up to the high school for 2019-20.
In hiring assistants that know the area and especially the program, Luna is getting coaches he knows he can rely on.
“It helps out a lot,” Luna said. “You know local coaches aren’t going to go anywhere. You don’t have to stress about them up and moving.”
He added that having familiar faces on staff gives a great example for his players, letting them see people working for the betterment of their community on a daily basis.
Luna also was pleased with how quickly the new coaches got acclimated to the program, something that became extremely important as inclement weather significantly impacted the Lady Vikings’ early practice schedule.
“We were like a college team: just show up and play,” Luna said. “I think our only practice in March was a warmup practice for the Brownsville tournament.”
Bryan won that tournament and went 18-5 overall, including 4-0 in District 14-6A, before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lady Vikings will return most of the team next year for a season Luna and his coaching staff have high hopes for.
Here is a closer look at the group of assistants that will try to help them reach those expectations:
Vinnie Carreon
Carreon didn’t anticipate coaching softball, but family has a funny way of changing priorities.
Carreon has four children, including College Station senior softball player Jessi Carreon. With his younger daughter, fifth-grader Callie, following in Jessi’s footsteps, the opportunity to work closer to home with a good friend in Luna and transition into his daughters’ sport was too good to pass up.
“If you asked me 10 years ago if I’d be doing this, I’d absolutely say no,” Carreon said. “I had no interest in softball.”
But as he got into the sport his daughters play, there were several differences that pulled him in. Carreon enjoys the speed of the infield game, helped by the shortened basepaths and dirt infields.
All of it was enough for Luna to get Carreon to come home, an effort he had been making for several years.
Carreon has a heavy hand in infield instruction, something Luna ceded so he could be more hands on with the rest of practice. In the case that Luna needs to step away, Carreon’s head coaching experience allows him to rely on Carreon to take over.
Being a father of four children ranging from ages 10 to 18, Carreon also provides a window into teen culture for the coaching staff.
“He’s brought a fresh outlook,” Luna said. “Even though he’s older than me, he’s more high tech as far as TikTok and Snapchat and all that. It’s important for me to have that kind of communication with the players.”
Kristin Gutierrez & Ashley Arevalo
Gutierrez and Arevalo made their mark on the program as players around the time Luna took over as head coach in 2008, Gutierrez’s senior season and Arevalo’s sophomore year.
Arevalo is the Lady Vikings’ all-time leader with 24 triples and is in the top 10 in batting average (.419), RBIs (87), slugging percentage (.713), hits (134), doubles (25), home runs (seven) and total bases (228). Gutierrez is third all-time with 46 walks.
They were key parts of a run of stellar Bryan teams, which featured three district championships and a berth in the 5A Region II finals. Luna saw something special in the sisters.
“I pushed them harder than I pushed anybody else,” Luna said. “I saw a lot of potential and their mother gave me full capabilities to push them that hard. To me, they were extended family because I wanted to see not only what they could do on the field but also to get where they’re at now, providing for their families and having good jobs.”
That tough-love relationship gave rise to a playful nickname for Luna.
“I called him Captain Blood,” Gutierrez said with a laugh. “I continue to call him that.”
Their experience with Luna has helped them relate to players and find the right words of encouragement.
“He just wants us to be our best, which is what he wants for all his players,” Arevalo said. “When I see it now, I can tell them it’s for a purpose. The girls can get emotional. They’re not always processing what’s being said and how to get the good out of it and become better, so that’s where we can help.”
Their relationship with Luna drew them back into the sport after both had to quit playing in college because of injuries. Gutierrez injured her shoulder during her freshman season at Angelina College, where she was a member of the school’s inaugural team. Arevalo played at McLennan Community College but eventually retired from softball after suffering knee and elbow injuries.
Gutierrez transferred to Blinn then Texas A&M, where she earned two teaching degrees, and is in her seventh year in elementary education in Bryan. She teaches third-grade science and math at Fannin Elementary School and is in her third year on Luna’s staff.
Arevalo has taught elementary physical education in Bryan since 2014, first at Navarro, then at Crockett, and earned a kinesiology degree at Sam Houston State in 2017. She just finished her second season as an assistant coach, beginning in the 2018 season then coming back for 2020.
Despite a shortened season because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year was a little extra special because Gutierrez and Arevalo got to coach Lauren Trujillo, their half-sister, for her senior season. The family, both blood-related and team, is what make the program so special for the sisters.
“I have utmost pride to be from Bryan High,” Gutierrez said. “I will go down fighting for Bryan and fighting for Coach Luna no matter what. It’s a feeling I can’t explain, just being out on the field sometimes with my sisters, knowing that I’ve been out on that field, been with the program and coached by Coach Luna.”
Loren Ware
When Ware, who pitched at Mary Hardin-Baylor, got her first coaching job at Stephen F. Austin Middle School, there may have been one person even happier than her.
“My mom is from here,” Ware said. “She graduated from Bryan High, so she was super excited when I started wearing blue.”
When she started in 2016, Ware mostly coached basketball with no softball at the school. Then-SFA athletic directors Danny and Nancy Malone, who are now in Palestine, talked with Ware about her goals, which included coaching high school athletics, specifically softball.
Those conversations eventually made their way to Bryan head football coach and athletic director Ross Rogers last summer, when Luna was looking for an assistant.
“I came in from a trip to see Coach Rogers and talk to him, and [Danny Malone] just happened to be there,” Luna said. “Coach Rogers asked me what I was doing with my assistant, and I said, ‘I don’t know. It depends. What are we doing with volleyball?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know. We’re waiting on you.’ Danny Malone said I should take a look at Coach Ware because she was wanting to coach softball at the high school. We were able to get her for both softball and volleyball.”
Ware took the job two days before preseason volleyball practices and was thrust into a whirlwind of coaching volleyball while getting to know players from both teams.
“It was super fast, but the nice thing with the Bryan High coaches was that they would let me go down to [the softball team] a few times a week because I wanted to get to know them and have relationships with them,” Ware said. “So I got to meet them a little and then as soon as volleyball was over, it was go time.”
