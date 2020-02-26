Micah Ruiz went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Kyle Hernandez went 2 for 2 with a home run, double and three RBIs to help the Bryan softball team open District 14-6A play with a 12-1 victory over Tomball Memorial in five innings Tuesday at Lady Viking Field.
Jessica Adams (4-1) earned the victory in the circle, scattering three hits over five innings.
Bryan (5-3, 1-0) earned the program’s 700th victory. The school began playing softball in 1989.
The Lady Vikings will compete in the Southlake Carroll tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday against Canyon followed by a 4 p.m. game against West Mesquite.
Bryan 12, Tomball Memorial 1
Memorial 000 10 — 1 3 1
Bryan 222 6x — 12 13 1
W — Jessica Adams (4-1).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (5-3, 1-0) — Micah Ruiz 3-3, doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, steal; Kylie Hernandez 2-2, home run (2), double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ailee Freeman 2-3, double, 2 runs; Natalia Garcia 2-3,2 doubles, 3 RBIs, run.
