BROWNSVILLE — The Bryan softball team beat Edinburg Economedes 17-2 and Brownsville Veterans Memorial 9-0 at the Brownsville tournament Friday.
Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams each had two hits in the win over Economedes, while Kaedyn Filburn (5-3) earned the win in the circle as the Lady Vikings won in three innings. Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez and Makayla Marquez each had two hits in the three-inning win over Memorial, and Jessica Adams (9-2) earned the win in the circle.
The Lady Vikings (14-5) will face Edinburg at 10 a.m. Saturday in the tournament semifinals. The championship game is set for 2 p.m.
Bryan 17, Edinburg Economedes 2
Bryan (12)50 — 17 10 2
Economedes 020 — 2 3 5
W — Kaedyn Filburn (5-3).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (13-5) — Jessica Adams 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 walks, steal; Jacque Adams 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; Faith Eppers 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 walks.
Bryan 9, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 0 (3 innings)
Bryan 216 — 9 10 1
Memorial 000 — 0 2 2
W — Jessica Adams (9-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (14-5) — Alexis Rodriguez 2-2, 2 RBIs, run; Makayla Marquez 2-2, double, RBI, run; Jacque Adams 1-1, home run (1), 2 RBIs, run, 2 walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.