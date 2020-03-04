HOUSTON — Micah Ruiz and Alexis Rodriguez each had two hits, and Jessica Adams earned her 40th career victory to lead the Bryan softball team to a 3-0 shutout of Langham Creek in District 14-6A play.
Jessica Adams improved to 7-2 with the win.
Bryan won the JV game 6-4. Aliza Sifuentes (2-1) earned the win in the circle. Brooke Scott hit a two-run home run, and Faith Eppers went 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs and a run for the Lady Vikings (2-1, 1-1).
Bryan (10-5, 1-0) will face La Feria at 10 a.m. and Laredo Martin at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Brownsville tournament.
Bryan 3, Langham Creek 0
Bryan 000 210 0 — 3 7 3
Langham Creek 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
W — Jessica Adams (7-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (10-5, 1-0) — Micah Ruiz 2-3, RBI; Alexis Rodriguez 2-3, triple; Makayla Marquez 1-3, run, steal.
