The Bryan softball team lost to Magnolia 10-6 in six innings and shut out San Antonio Warren 6-0 in six innings Saturday to end play at the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic.
Bryan’s Jessica Adams (3-1) earned the win in the circle against Warren and also went 2 for 3 with her third home run of the season.
Alvin won the Classic’s 64-team bracket championship with Brazoswood placing second, Kingwood third and San Antonio MacArthur fourth. All 270 games of the 90-team event were completed despite a rain-delayed start Thursday.
Bryan will open District 14-6A play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Tomball Memorial at home. The Lady Vikings are one victory away from earning the program’s 700th.
Magnolia 10, Bryan 6 (6 innings)
Bryan 042 010 — 6 9 1
Magnolia 432 10x — 10 14 0
Leading hitters: BRYAN (3-3) — Micah Ruiz 3-3, home run (1), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Alexis Rodriguez 3-3, double, 2 runs.
Bryan 6, San Antonio Warren 0 (6 innings)
Bryan 203 010 — 6 9 1
Warren 000 000 — 0 1 1
W — Jessica Adams (3-1).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (4-3) — Jacque Adams 2-4, double; Jessica Adams 2-3, home run (3), 2 RBIs, run; Alexis Rodriguez 2-3, RBI, 2 runs, 2 steals.
