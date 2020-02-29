SOUTHLAKE — The Bryan softball team beat Canyon 7-2 in six innings and lost to Southlake Carroll 5-1 on Friday at the Southlake Carroll tournament.
Bryan’s Jessica Adams (5-2) struck out nine to earn the win against Canyon. She also went 2 for 3 with a triple, double and run scored. Kylie Hernandez, Ailee Freeman and Makayla Marquez each had two hits for the Lady Vikings.
Bryan’s Jacque Adams went 1 for 3 with a double against Carroll. Kaedyn Filburn (2-3) started and took the loss.
Bryan (7-5) will face Crandall at 11 a.m. and A&M Consolidated 3 p.m. Saturday to wrap up play at the tournament.
Bryan 7, Canyon 2 (6 innings)
Canyon 102 000 — 3 2 0
Bryan 021 40x — 7 10 0
W — Jessica Adams (5-2)
Leading hitters: BRYAN (7-4) — Adams 2-3, triple, double, run; Kylie Hernandez 2-3, double, run; Ailee Freeman 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Makayla Marquez 2-2, run.
Southlake Carroll 5, Bryan 1
Bryan 000 100 0 — 1 2 1
Carroll 111 110 x — 5 8 1
Leading hitters: BRYAN (7-5) — Jacque Adams 1-3, double, RBI; Jessica Adams 1-3.
