BROWNSVILLE — The Bryan softball team beat Edinburg 7-4 and Edinburg Vela 8-1 to win the Brownsville tournament Saturday.
Jessica Adams (11-2) earned the win in the circle in both games. Alexis Rodriguez went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and a steal in the semifinal win against Edinburg, while Natalia Garcia went 2 for 3 with a double. In the championship win over Vela, Kaedyn Filburn went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Michah Ruiz went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Adams was named the tournament MVP, while Ruiz, Garcia, Rodriguez and Jacque Adams made the all-tournament team.
Bryan will play at Cypress Lakes at 2 p.m. Monday in District 14-6A play. The JV game will start at noon.
Bryan 7, Edinburg 4
Edinburg 103 00 — 4 6 2
Bryan 105 1x — 7 10 2
W — Jessica Adams (10-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (15-5) — Alexis Rodriguez 3-3, 2 runs, steal; Natalia Garcia 2-3, double, 2 runs; Makayla Marquez 2-2, RBI, run.
Bryan 8, Edinburg Vela 1
Bryan 000 402 2 — 8 12 1
Vela 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
W — Adams (11-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (16-5) — Micah Ruiz 3-4, RBI; Jacque Adams 2-4, run, 2 walks; Kylie Hernandez 2-4, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaedyn Filburn 3-4, double, 3 RBIs.
