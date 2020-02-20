Pitcher Jessica Adams and the Bryan softball team mimicked the weather with a dreary start, but the Lady Vikings warmed up in a big way for a 10-3 victory over the Bastrop Cedar Creek Lady Eagles in the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic on Thursday at Lady Viking Field.
Adams hit the first batter the junior right-hander faced and Gabby Gomez followed with an RBI triple that helped the Lady Eagles take a surprising 2-0 lead in a game delayed several hours by inclement weather.
“With the weather it’s, ‘Hey, we’re going to get out this time,’” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “Then, ‘No, we’re not.’ Plus, I mean, it got cold quickly.”
The weather seemed to bother the Cedar Creek fielders as Bryan took a 3-2 lead in the second inning. Instead of being retired in order, Bryan’s first three batters reached on a weak grounder to first base, a grounder back to the pitcher and a sacrifice bunt. Cedar Creek muffed the catch on all three plays, and Bryan baserunners also took extra bases at will. The Lady Vikings took the lead when their No. 9 hitter struck out and the catcher threw the ball to first, allowing the runner to score. Bryan extended the lead to 5-2 as junior Jacque Adams, Jessica Adams and sophomore Alexis Rodriguez added hits.
The Lady Vikings (2-0) put the game away with five more runs in the third. The bottom of the lineup set the tone with back-to-back, two-out singles by senior Natalia Garcia and freshman Makayla Marquez. Jacque Adams walked to load the bases, and her sister lined a shot over the fence in right-center field for a grand slam, the 21st homer of her career. Sophomore Kylie Hernandez followed with a solo shot to center field.
“I was proud of our hitters there, the bottom of the lineup,” Luna said. “They started a little rally there. That was positive to see. We needed that jolt.”
Adams, coming off a 7-0 victory at Galveston Ball, retired the side in order only once but held Cedar Creek to three hits over four innings. She struck out five and walked one.
“I think she settled down and did a good job,” Luna said.
Cedar Creek senior second baseman Gomez had a pair of triples. She scored twice with heady base running, each time waiting for the fielder to throw to first, then beating the relay throw home.
•
NOTES — Bryan was batting in the top of the fifth with two outs when the game ended on the 90-minute time limit via tournament rules. ... Bryan was scheduled to play two games Thursday, but the 90-team tournament’s schedule was altered by the weather. Bryan will play El Paso Pebble Hills at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Lady Viking Field. The winner will advance to play Clear Springs at 4 p.m. Clear Springs advanced in the 64-team main bracket by beating Victoria West and Fort Worth Brewer. ... College Station, ranked eighth in Class 5A, opened with a victory at home over San Antonio MacArthur. The Lady Cougars will host Cedar Park at 8:30 a.m. Friday. ... A&M Consolidated and Rudder are among 26 teams playing a round-robin format — 64 teams is the most that could be in the main bracket because of the UIL’s six-game limitation for a tournament. Consol will play Elgin at 5 p.m. Friday followed by El Campo at Lady Tiger Field. ... Rudder opened with a 12-0 loss to Lewisville. The Rangers had a late game against host Montgomery. Rudder will play at Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday, taking on Tomball Memorial at 11 a.m. followed by Plano.
