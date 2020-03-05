BROWNSVILLE -- The Bryan softball team defeated La Feria 7-1 and Laredo Nixon 8-2 at the Brownsville tournament on Thursday.
Bryan’s Jessica Adams (8-2) and Kaedyn Filburn (4-3) both threw complete games. Alexis Rodriguez and Jacque Adams each had two hits against La Feria, and the Adams’ twins, Micah Ruiz and Makayla Marquez each had two hits against Laredo Nixon with the Adams’ twins also driving in two runs.
Bryan (12-5) will continue tournament play against Edinburg at noon and Brownsville Veterans Memorial at 4 p.m. Friday.
Bryan 7, La Feria 1 (4 innings)
Bryan 210 4 — 7 9 3
La Feria 100 0 — 1 1 1
W — Jessica Adams (8-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Alexis Rodriguez 2-2, 3 Rs, 3 SBs; Jacque Adams 2-2.
Bryan 8, Laredo Nixon 2 (6 inn.)
Bryan 320 201 — 8 13 3
Nixon 200 000 — 2 4 0
W — Kaedyn Filburn (4-3).
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Micah Ruiz 3-4, RBI; Jessica Adams 2-3, 2 RBIs; Jacque Adams 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Makayla Marquez 2-3, RBI, SB.
