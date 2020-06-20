Wayland Moody has jumped over hurdles most of his life. Both figuratively and literally.
Bryan’s senior hurdler became used to early mornings and late nights while handling schoolwork, meets and four other extracurricular activities. He served as Bryan’s vice president of the National Honor Society and a member of the student council and the Anti-Tobacco Club, and he also played trumpet in the Vikings’ band.
“You get home late and then you have to do your homework, so it was a lot of late nights, but I’d say that hopefully gets me ready for college,” Moody said. “I know a lot of people who were in higher grades and they say that kind of workload gets you more prepared for college, so I believe it is going to pay off.”
Bryan head track and field coach Bret Page said Moody is dedicated on and off the track and a good communicator when his after-school activities sometimes overlap. Moody ran the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and the 4x400 relay for the Vikings. Page — a former Bryan hurdler — said hurdlers often experience more wear and tear both mentally and physically than the average sprinter, but with the help of assistant coach Matt Rice, Moody consistently delivered for the Vikings during meets, both on the scoreboard and with his positive attitude.
“No matter what it was, whether he was running on a relay or whether he was on the hurdle races, there was never a time that you ever saw he wasn’t going to give everything he had,” Page said. “Sometimes that meant he was in first place and sometimes that meant that he wasn’t, but he was always going to get it in. If the race was 300 meters, he’s going to give you all 300 meters.”
Moody had a drive to succeed at an early age. When he was in third grade he set a goal to win his elementary school’s annual Turkey Trot race after barely losing the year before. He began training with his dad and went on to win from third grade to fifth grade, accomplishing his first goal of many in track.
In sixth grade, Moody was told by his doctors that he would have to limit long distance running due to problems with his feet, and he starting competing in hurdles in seventh grade. Since then, Moody has put his focus into running hurdles and the 4x400 relay and has broken his personal record in each event every season.
The figurative hurdles have slowed but never stopped Moody, who suffered a hip injury at the beginning of his senior season and was forced to stop hurdling. He still had the option to run short distances like the 400 and had success in his new event, setting personal bests in each of his final three meets. At the Cypress Falls Golden Eagle Invitational, Moody finished 14th in the 400 in 53.86 seconds. A week later at the Viking Relays he improved his personal best by taking third in 52.26.
Moody did the same in the 4x400 relay, helping Bryan improve from a 12th-place finish (3:37.24) in Cypress to fourth (3:30.30) at the Vikings’ home meet.
Before the hip injury, Moody ran a personal best of 16.04 seconds in the 110 hurdles at the Brenham Bluebonnet Relays.
At the Round Rock Invitational, Bryan’s last meet before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus, Moody participated in the 300 hurdles as he eased into returning to the event full-time. He beat his previous record of 41.73 set at the 2019 College Station Relays by placing fifth in 41.58, ending his high school career on a high note.
“Each week I was improving. I felt really good about [the 400],” Moody said. “I was looking forward to getting back into hurdles, and I didn’t realize the last track meet that I ran was going to be the last one, but I was proud that my first 300 race for the hurdles that season I was able to at least beat my time from the year before. So improving my times, I felt pretty good about that, but of course it did feel bad not being able to at least finish off the season and see what I can do.”
Moody said he feels like he has more left in the tank and plans on trying to walk on to the Texas A&M track and field team once he starts classes in the fall. One of his mentors, former Bryan hurdler Campbell Webb, competes in the pole vault for the Aggies, and he will take a shot at becoming his teammate once again.
Off the track, Moody said he is excited to attend his dream school of A&M and will major in computer engineering. Moody’s dad, who fixes computers, introduced him to the career field, and Moody said he’s eager to learn more about programming and graphics.
