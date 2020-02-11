Texas A&M junior Bryce Miller and Dallas Baptist senior Burl Carraway were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award preseason watch list Monday.
Miller and Carraway, an A&M Consolidated alumnus, were two of 70 players named to the list for the award given annually to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I baseball.
Miller went 4-2 with one save in 2019, putting up a 3.77 ERA and .230 opponent batting average in 33 appearances. He struck out 57 in 43 innings.
Carraway went 4-2 with six saves during his junior season with the Patriots, striking out 72 in 41 2/3 innings and posting a 2.81 ERA with a .195 opponent batting average.
Nine SEC players were named to the list, tops among conferences.
