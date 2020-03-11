Ask coaches around the SEC men’s basketball landscape about the defense philosophy Buzz Williams brought to Aggieland and a varying amount of descriptors will be used — from lose man-to-man to matchup zone and even just a unique zone concept.
Williams and his coaching staff won’t put basketball labels on their defensive strategy, because it was not born from basketball ideas.
Williams has long admired football coaches, even more than coaches in his own profession, and a trip to Jacksonville in the spring of 2016 to visit former Jaguar head coach Gus Bradley spawned Williams’ “Cover Two” defense.
“Most of my friends are football coaches,” Williams said. “I don’t have many friends in the basketball world and I never have and I don’t mean that in the wrong way. I think football coaches are better coaches, in my opinion than basketball coaches. They have to lead more people. They have a larger staff. There are more intricacies to what they are coaching.”
While sitting in Bradley’s office, discussing defensive philosophies that cross over between sports, the godfather of the “Tampa Two” defense, Monte Kiffin strolled into the discussion. At the time, Kiffin was serving as a defensive analyst for the Jaguars.
Williams took the time to soak up defensive knowledge the veteran coach had to offer, Kiffin remembered.
“I sat down and talked with him and he talked about how he followed our defense over the years at the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers over the years,” Kiffin said. “I did have a great talk with him.”
“He’s a football junkie and he believes in defense,” Kiffin continued.
Kiffin’s famous “Tampa Two” drops the middle linebacker into deeper coverage on pass plays, forcing the football offense to continually throw short passes. The objective is to try to bait the offense to play into the defense’s hand.
It’s a lesson Williams took to heart.
The following basketball season, after nine games of the ACC slate, Williams decided he needed to completely revamp his Virginia Tech team’s defensive strategy. At that time, the Hokies were 5-4 and had allowed opponents to score more than 70 points in six of those games.
“I didn’t think we had a chance to continue playing the way we were defensively and have a chance to play past spring break and we literally scrapped it,” Williams said.
For the first time in his career, Williams didn’t make practice plans for the next several practices. Installing Williams’ “Cover Two” defense, which he named as a tip of the cap to Kiffin, was the Hokies only objective.
That season, Virginia Tech finished 10-8 in the ACC and earned an NCAA tournament berth.
Similar to Kiffin’s “Tampa Two,” Williams drops a defender from the top of the key back into the paint on the first pass, with defenders jumping out from the posts to contest outside shots. Ultimately, the objective is to force opposing offenses into shooting low-percentage 3-point shots and keep play outside of the lane.
With this system this season, A&M is third in the conference in scoring defense, allowing opponents an average of 65.2 points per game and fifth in field goal percentage defense, allowing a 40.4 percent clip.
“Their defense is so help conscious,” Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland said on Monday’s SEC teleconference. “There’s so much swarming, team defense. It’s very, very difficult. I thought the team that attacked them best was Florida, because they were skip-passing the ball with what looks like a zone at times, because [A&M is] so conscious to be ball-side and all five guys to be on the side of the court the ball is on.”
With a team that Williams quickly realized would struggle with shot percentage, defense was the first basketball strategy he presented to his team over the offseason.
“It’s not a traditional defense,” guard Quenton Jackson said. “So it took us a while to learn it. I would say that was the most drilled thing about training camp and whatever else.”
As the season flew by, Williams has seen his team continue to grasp the defense, which in turn, was creating offense. Despite A&M’s improved offensive numbers, Williams said only around 10% of his practice itinerary has been focused on offense since the turn of the new year.
“Our defense has a lot of complexities to it. It takes an inordinate amount of reps to understand those different layers,” Williams said. “You can almost chart the numbers, only defensively, over the 30 games and you can see from those numbers the understanding and the ability to execute that understanding with our team.”
And staying true to Kiffin’s philosophies, Williams hopes his squad can continue to dictate the play of Missouri’s offense, as the Aggies (16-14, 10-8) open SEC tournament play at 6 p.m. Thursday against the Tigers (15-16, 7-11) in Nashville.
“When your defense can control the game, then your team has arrived,” he said.
As he leads his team to their first conference tournament with Williams at the helm, he can take to heart that he has arrived as a defensive guru to those he respects so much — professional football coaches.
Kiffin, who now serves as an analyst for Ole Miss, flipped on the television with enough time to catch the Aggies take down No. 17 Auburn, 78-75 on March 4. He gave Bradly a call and said, “Look at our guy. He’s going to beat Auburn. Oh my gosh.”
As with most of A&M’s games this season, it was won with a foundation of defense.
“Whether it’s basketball, baseball or football, you’ve got to play defense,” Kiffin said. “Sometimes you’ve got to win the game through offense, but you better play good defense if you want to stay in the game and that’s the philosophy I gave Buzz.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.