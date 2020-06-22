Buzz’s Bunch, a program that builds community and fosters a love of basketball among children with special needs, has been canceled for 2020.
Future plans for Buzz’s Bunch will be announced at a later date.
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams started Buzz’s Bunch in 2008, when he was the head coach at Marquette, and the free program now has more than 300 members across the country, many of whom remain in contact with Williams.
For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/BuzzsBunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.