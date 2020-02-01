Dallas Cowboys fans typically don’t root for San Francisco, but those living in Burleson County will make an exception for Sunday’s Super Bowl because 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek graduated from Caldwell.
“You know there are a lot of Cowboys fans over there that I had to try to turn this week,” Kocurek said. “I know a lot of people there are cheering for the 49ers this week.”
They’re really cheering for the 41-year-old Kocurek, who is in his 11th season as an NFL assistant.
“At the start of every year as a coach, you always kind of strive and kind of wonder what would it be like to get here,” Kocurek said, “[especially with] all the hard work that you put into it, all the hours, all the stressful times, the time away from your family. When we beat Green Bay last week, probably for about a day, it was like a surreal moment like it just didn’t hit me. Then, I started watching some tape of the Kansas City Chiefs, and it hit me pretty quick that we’re here and we better start getting ready.”
Kocurek had an incredible journey to reach the sport’s pinnacle, starting as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech, his alma mater. He also was a graduate assistant at Texas A&M-Kingsville for two seasons, then became a full time assistant at Texas A&M-Commerce for a season, followed by stops at West Texas A&M and Stephen F. Austin.
“I did the whole Texas circuit,” Kocurek said. “Every year, it was a little different job and maybe a step up in the coaching world. Fortunately, [with] the few people I did get to meet in the NFL when I was playing, the stars aligned.”
One of them, Jim Schwartz, became head coach at Detroit. Schwartz was hired away from the Tennessee Titans, where he was defensive coordinator for eight seasons and had Jim Washburn, one of Kocurek’s mentors, as his defensive line coach.
“He vouched for me,” Kocurek said, “[and Schwartz] ended up hiring me in Detroit. I stayed there for nine years. I was with the Miami Dolphins last year. Now, I’m in the Super Bowl with the 49ers.”
THE BEGINNING
Kocurek’s love for the sport was weaned at Caldwell under legendary high school coach Norman Cobb.
“He probably weighed 220 as a freshman,” Cobb said. “He was a heck of a football player and great kid.”
Kocurek played defensive tackle, but he could have played just about any position.
“One ballgame, his junior year, I let him run the extra point,” Cobb said. “We put him out wide and put everybody else in kicking formation. And I told the center, look out there and if nobody’s out there, throw it to him. I want to see what he’ll do.”
What happened was 10 guys ran his way as he caught the ball.
“What he did was, he forgot about those 10 coming at him,” Cobb said. “He just turned and started running at those guys and they just scattered. He was just fearless, a great competitor, I mean, a great competitor.”
Kocurek, who reached the 1997 state track meet in the shotput, got infuriated when he was passed on the final throw by someone he thought he should beat.
“I could see it in his eyes,” Cobb said. “That burned him up. He walked around for a few minutes, and then [with his final throw] went up to where he thought he should be, which was second in the state.”
Kocurek’s effort of 60 feet, 7 ¾ inches was topped only by Class 3A state champ Winston Kibbles of Buna (62-0).
Cobb, who won the Class 3A state football championship at Mexia in 1989, isn’t surprised Kocurek decided to coach or that he is excelling at it.
“He loves the game,” Cobb said. “He’s one of those guys that you say is the first one out and the last one in. He’s all that stuff. That’s him. He was ready to go every day.”
While growing up, Kocurek had visions of playing in the Super Bowl, not coaching.
“Initially I wanted to be a player,” Kocurek said. “I wanted to play as long as I possibly could. When I was playing for Caldwell, I wanted to get a Division I scholarship and just be able to play college football. I really didn’t look past that.”
Kocurek was good enough to start as a freshman for the Hornets. He would have had a chance to have a long, successful NFL playing career if it hadn’t been for injuries, Cobb said.
Kocurek hurt his right shoulder during a practice drill as a junior at Caldwell. He later also hurt his left shoulder.
“If you’re a defensive tackle, you got to have your strength and you got to have your quickness or speed,” Cobb said. “And for a big boy, being 6-5, 295, he run about a 4.71. He could move. He had great hands and he had a football mind.”
Kocurek was a three-time All-Big 12 selection (1998-2000) at Tech. He was a senior captain and voted the team’s best defensive player. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2001 NFL draft by Seattle. He was released before the season started and was signed by Tennessee for its practice roster. He appeared in one game that season. He spent the 2002 season on the injured reserve. He retired from playing after that season.
“[I] never really thought much past playing to be honest with you,” Kocurek said. “Then, at Tech, I had a couple of shoulder surgeries, and then when I got into the NFL, I had to have a couple [more] shoulder operations. So my NFL playing career got cut a little bit shorter than I would have liked it to.”
Suddenly, Kocurek was thinking about the future.
“I took a little while out of the game,” he said. “I called some mentors, I called some former coaches. I told them I was thinking about getting into coaching. They said, ‘Well, if you’re thinking about it, don’t do it. It’s something you’ve got to be all in.’”
He thought about it for a couple more months.
“The longer I was away from the game, the more and more I missed it,” Kocurek said. “I missed the camaraderie. I missed the work ethic of it. [I] just missed the whole thing.”
Kocurek, who played two seasons for Spike Dykes at Texas Tech and one for Mike Leach, contacted his old coaches.
“I said, ‘Look, I’m ready to get going on this thing. I’m all in on it,’” Kocurek said.
THE BIG GAME
Kocurek is trying to help the 49ers win their sixth Super Bowl, which would tie a record held by Pittsburgh and New England. San Francisco, whose last title was in 1995, had four straight last-place finishes in the NFC West before winning the division this year.
The transformation has been by what Kocurek calls a unique organization.
“From [general manager] John Lynch to [coach] Kyle Shanahan to the coordinators to the position coaches to the players, I just think everybody’s on the same page,” Kocurek said. “It’s kind of like a well-oiled machine. The players are invested into it just like the coaches are, and everybody shows up and works as hard as they possibly can each and every day. [We] don’t look too far ahead. [We] don’t look too far behind and try to get the task done that day that we need to get done.”
Win or lose the Super Bowl, it’s been a heck of a ride for Kocurek.
“There’s times during the offseason you might glance back and think about it,” Kocurek said. “All my family is still in Caldwell. A bunch of my close friends I grew up with are still in Caldwell, and during the offseason when we have a little time in the summer time as coaches to get out, I go back to Caldwell and see a lot of those people.
“It’s still a big part of my life. I’m actually from the country out there, more toward Deanville. I love to go out and live the simple life a little bit from time to time. You do reflect on the journey, especially now that we’re here in the Super Bowl. The journey to get here, the different jobs you’ve had to take, the amount of work you’ve had to put into it, it’s a special moment right now.”
Many in Caldwell have been with Kocurek every step of the way.
“Caldwell is a very tight-knit, close-knit community and to just be able to play football there and be able to go through high school with very close friends and play high school football, it’s kind of a dream way to grow up in my eyes,” Kocurek said. “A small community, tight knit where everybody knows everybody. My family, I have a really close family. They are my biggest supporters. My parents, when I played college football, they never missed a game. They drove to Lubbock, which was about a seven-hour drive, for every single home game for my whole career there. My brother [Blake] is probably my biggest supporter. He’s been to eight games this year alone. He’s coming here this week.”
Kocurek is known for his passionate coaching style, something that can be traced to his high school days.
“He was special, he liked to practice,” Cobb said. “Most guys don’t. When they were getting tired, he was just getting his second wind.”
ProFootballTalk’s Charean Williams interviewed Kocurek for this story. Williams worked at The Eagle from 1987-92.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.