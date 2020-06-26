Caldwell’s Doris Hieden became one of the world’s best horseshoe pitchers by accident.
Hieden started pitching in the late 1980s to kill time. Hieden’s father Elwood Hieden and then husband Frank Frieda, liked to play pool at Charlie Boedeker’s in Caldwell. Luckily, Leo Stark took over the store when Boedeker died and Stark enjoyed throwing horseshoes out back.
“I would go out and pitch with him while they were inside playing pool,” Hieden said. “He finally told me, ‘You know there’s such a thing as sanctioned-horseshoe pitching.’ I said, ‘No.’”
Hieden found a sanctioned league and got involved along with her father and husband. Hieden and her father won the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Go Texan horseshoe contest three times. Things continued to blossom for the 56-year-old Hieden who has won five state titles.
Hieden finished fourth at last year’s World Tournament in Wichita Falls. She had a 12-3 record to tie Tennessee’s Joan Elmore for third, but Elmore claimed third via a higher ringer percentage, 78.79 to 77.78. British Columbia’s Lindsay Hodgins won with a 14-2 record (82.37% ringers) and Tennessee’s Marlene Ray was second (13-3, 78.49% ringers).
Players are seeded for the World Tournament based on ringer percentage. Contestants then throw for three days with the top 16 players advancing to 40-point games where ringers are worth three points and closest to the pin is worth a point. Hieden had the best game of her career at last year’s World Tournament with 33 ringers in 36 throws (91.7%) that earned her a coveted patch as a member of the 90% club. Hieden credits her success to hard work.
“People can say, you don’t have to practice,” Hieden said. “[Yes], you can pitch and not practice, but you’re not going to be one of the top pitchers if you don’t practice. I probably practice more than most.”
Hieden pitches at least 250 horseshoes every afternoon, shooting for at least five 50-shot games.
“And I write everything down,” Hieden said. “I just never assume how well I’m pitching.”
Some horseshoe pitchers say they throw ringers 50-60% of the time, but Hieden said the proof comes in the competition, where the 5-foot-9 blonde relies more on what’s above the shoulders than below.
“I think 80% of it is mental and the rest is physical,” Hieden said. “If you are not mentally tough, it’s not going to work.”
She was active as a youth, running track along with playing volleyball and basketball through high school.
“When I was in school, they didn’t have softball for women,” said the Caldwell graduate. “So then when I got out, I played slow pitch.”
She played tons of softball, which has a motion that’s similar to throwing horseshoes.
“I pitch a flip,” Hieden said. “There’s a turn and flip, I’m a one-flipper, it’s supposed to be open when it gets to the stake.”
Hieden won her first state title in 1996. Three years later, she took an 11-year break which coincided with going through a divorce.
“It wasn’t safe to have horseshoes in hand, because he pitches horseshoes, too,” laughed the easy-going Hieden.
Her ex-husband has remarried and continues to play horseshoes as does his wife.
“We’re all friends,” Hieden said. “It’s still a good deal, we all get along.”
The man Hieden dates doesn’t pitch, but he does coach her.
Hieden, who was competing in Women’s Class A when she left the game in 1999, returned at the same level without missing a beat.
“I was pretty proud of that,” she said.
Hieden added state titles in 2012, ’14, ’16 and ’17. She didn’t throw at the 2018 state tournament and was “just horrible” at last year’s tournament in Kilgore won by Debra Odum. Hieden’s “horrible” was second place to a competitor she respects.
“It’s always a battle between us,” Hieden said. “And it’s a good rivalry.”
The 63-year-old Odom, who is from Clute, moved to Iola three years ago, adding to their budding rivalry.
“Doris and I bring each other up,” Odum said. “When we compete at the World Tournament, every game you pitch there has to be your very best game.”
Odum said you can’t be at the top of your game for every tournament, but any time she pitches against Hieden the competition is keen, both players are focused and the level of play is elevated.
“I think we both enjoy the game so much and that we want to be the very best at the game,” Odum said.
Odum won her first state title in 2000, kicking off a five-year run. She added two more titles before Hieden’s return in 2010, which is when Odum won her eighth title. Hieden has had the slight edge since, but Odum won her 10th state title last year.
Odum, who finished eighth at last year’s World Tournament, is currently fourth in the world rankings and Hieden is ninth. Odum’s move to Iola also strengthened the Bryan Horseshoe Club, which is one of the state’s strongest. Brenham’s Jeff Finke is the men’s defending state champ. Lori Finke, his wife, is ranked 60th in the world. Frieda was ranked 23rd in last year’s men’s state rankings. Johnny Wesley was fifth in last year’s Men’s Elder Division (70 & older) state rankings and Ron Billings, who is the only member of the Bryan Club who actually lives in Bryan, was ranked 17th. Laurie Frieda was ranked 16th for the women’s state rankings in ‘19.
The Bryan Club, which recently changed its name to the South Central Horseshoe Club, is hosting its annual Bluebonnet Classic Horseshoe tournament Saturday at Sue Haswell Park. Pitching for all divisions will start at 9 a.m. There will be a raffle and break after the first session with action resuming at 2 p.m.
Unfortunately, Hieden and Odum won’t be renewing their rivalry because Odum had a niece test positive for the coronavirus.
The 63-year-old Odum, who has played softball or pitched horseshoes since age 12, missed the 2018 season coming off a shoulder injury.
“The only time I’ve taken a break is when I’ve hurt myself throwing horseshoes,” said Odum, who took up the sport in her 30s but didn’t get serious about it until after her softball career ended, which included coaching her nieces.
•
NOTES — Hieden has worked at the Texas Brain and Spine Institute since 2007. Before that she was in the banking business. … Men pitch from 40 feet. Women, Juniors, Elders and Cadets throw from 30 feet. The Bluebonnet Classic had been scheduled for March 21, but was canceled because of the coronavirus. …. The National Horseshoe Pitchers Association World Tournament scheduled for July 13-25 in Monroe, Louisiana also has been canceled. Next year’s World Tournament will be in Winnemucca, Nevada. … Bryan, which has 24 courts, has been the site of the state tournament four times, including 2016 and ’17. The club is hopeful to get next year’s tournament. … The Texas State Singles Tournament will be in Cameron on Oct. 2-4.
