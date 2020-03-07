In the middle of a match against Arizona State, Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot lays down on the court near his bench to stretch his lower back. Normally it wouldn’t be an ideal scenario, but in this case it’s not what it looks like.
Vacherot had quickly taken the first set against Tim Ruehl 6-2, and Arizona State’s No. 2 singles player was taking an extended break in hopes of disrupting Vacherot’s momentum. The A&M senior from France has seen it before, may have even used the ploy himself earlier in his career, so instead of fretting over the situation, he takes it in stride. In fact, he’s so relaxed while stretching out his 6-foot-4 frame that he calls out to teammates nearby to find out how his cousin and former A&M teammate, Arthur Rinderknech, is doing in his professional match in Canada.
“I’m playing really relaxed and with a lot of confidence, not showing emotions on court, just doing my thing,” Vacherot said. “It’s worked well, and I hope it’s going to keep going, just focusing on what I have to do, my strengths, and playing as well as I can with my best mindset on court.”
The All-American has improved his game in his final season at A&M and is currently ranked third nationally in singles. He reached at least the semifinals in three tournaments this fall and hasn’t lost a singles match in dual-match play this spring, reaching 11-0 with a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-8 victory over defending NCAA champion Paul Jubb on Friday in the Aggies’ 6-1 win over South Carolina.
“He’s not making the errors he made before,” A&M coach Steve Denton said. “So he is still hitting the good shots, but he is being more solid and more consistent and therefore not giving away as many free points. He’s been pretty stingy this year. He’s stronger. He stays in rallies better, and lastly, because it’s the last time around, he’s enjoying this a lot, having a lot of fun.”
Vacherot pushed his winning streak in Southeastern Conference play to 15 straight with the win over Jubb.
“It was crazy out there, because he was playing so good,” said Valentin, who also defeated Jubb in three sets in a pro tournament last fall. “I didn’t play my best tennis, but right now I have a lot of confidence, so now even when I don’t play my best it is close to best. I was serving crazy good, but he wasn’t missing at all.”
Friday’s victory over Jubb was another hurdle Denton believed Vacherot would have to clear this season to reach his potential.
“It’s interesting to see, because he’s kind of the hunted now instead of the hunter, and we’ll see how he handles that going forward,” Denton said. “He’s [going to face] tough players who have won pro tournaments and had success, and we’ll see how he responds to that.”
Vacherot has his own interest in turning pro. Rinderknech’s success — he’s moved up to No. 160 in the world rankings after winning the ATP Tour event in Calgary last month — has only intensified Vacherot’s desire again to follow in his cousin’s footsteps.
“Ninety percent of the time he was in the top 10 in the college rankings, so I was looking at him, seeing he was working really hard and just following him to do the same,” Vacherot said. “He is playing unbelievable, has two challenger titles. It took him two years, but maybe it takes me five years to do it — I don’t know. I’ve just got to keep working and maybe it will pay off some day.”
Denton says Vacherot has the tools to keep following Rinderknech’s lead. On Friday, Vacherot passed Rinderknech to reach 10th all-time at A&M in dual-match singles victories with 68. More incredible is his 33-4 career record in SEC singles.
“I think they are both going to be lifers in tennis, and Val may have that same path,” Denton said. “I just think he has a bright career, because he is really young still and I think his best tennis is ahead of him. I still kind of consider him a little bit of a baby giraffe, and he’s kind of growing into his body and learning how he needs to play, and as a result it’s all coming together for him and it’s great to see.”
Vacherot and Rinderknech keep in touch constantly, but Vacherot said most of the talk is about things outside of tennis. If they do discuss the sport, it’s usually concerning what is going on at A&M.
They will have plenty to discuss after this weekend with Vacherot defeating Jubb on Friday and the Aggies (10-3, 3-0) hosting No. 6 Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Gators (15-2, 3-0) have three players ranked in the Top 25 and are the preseason favorite to win the SEC.
“I think in the SEC we are one of the three best teams and in the NCAA probably one of the 10, 12 best teams,” said Vacherot, who played on A&M’s SEC title teams as a freshman and sophomore. “It’s really open this year. I don’t know who is going to win, not like the years before when there was one, two or three teams better than the others. It would mean a lot to get some titles for the last ride.”
•
NOTES — A&M will play a doubleheader Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center, hosting Valparaiso (5-6, 0-0 Summit) at 6 p.m. ... The Aggies will play at Mississippi State at 3 p.m. Friday and at Ole Miss at 1 p.m. next Sunday.
