CAMERON — The Cameron girls golf team finished second in the Lady Yoe Invitational on Tuesday at Cameron Country Club.
McGregor won at 365 followed by Cameron (418) and Waco University (425).
Cameron’s Presley Berry and Shawn Bernard tied for fourth at 97 followed by teammates Alexis Stroud (106) and McKenzie Lara (118).
McGregor’s Paige Gilstrap won the individual title with an 80.
Cameron will compete in the Brenham tournament on March 19.
