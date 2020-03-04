CAMERON — Cameron freshman Kaden Kuzel shot a 77 to win the individual title and lead the Yoemen boys golf team to a second-place finish at the Yoeman Invitational on Monday at Cameron Country Club.
Georgetown won the team title at 348 followed by Cameron (360) and Copperas Cove (369).
Cameron’s Mason Vaculin shot 89, followed by teammates Dillan Akin (92), Tate Stroud (102), Colby Green (104) and Braden Brashear (108).
