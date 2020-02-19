In the summer of 2018, most sporting eyes in Canada were fixed on the free agency of John Tavares, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NHL draft who had inclinations of returning to his hometown of Toronto to play for the iconic Maple Leafs.
When he eventually signed, pictures of a young Tavares tucked snuggly into Maple Leafs’ bed covers circulated like wildfire on social media as one of the city’s native sons had returned to the Mecca of hockey to return glory to the famed franchise.
As Texas A&M freshman post Emanuel Miller proves, that’s no longer the only dream for young athletes growing up in the Canadian capital.
Basketball player Anthony Bennett, not a hockey player, caught the imagination of a young Miller, who is from the Toronto suburb of Scarborough. In 2013, Bennett became the first Canadian to be selected No. 1 in NBA draft history, swinging a spotlight onto the talent-rich basketball courts of Toronto.
“It’s just the people that paved the path for us, seeing all these guys coming from Canada, making the league and being the No. 1 draft pick,” Miller said. “These guys are setting the tone and setting the path for the future.”
After the Toronto Raptors won the country’s first NBA title last summer, six Canadians were selected in the 2019 NBA draft. At the start of the 2019-2020 season, a record 16 Canadians made NBA rosters.
Miller watched the Raptors take down the Golden State Warriors in six games from Prolific Prep, a basketball-centric high school in Napa Valley, California. He said he knows he missed out on the fun back home but experienced the gravity of the Raptors’ accomplishment through videos and pictures sent to him by his friends back home.
“It made everyone come together, just realizing what they accomplished,” Miller said. “Having that championship, having that parade, having everyone just smile and have a good time with their families, nothing beats that. Having not won a championship before and being able to do that, it’s just amazing.”
It wasn’t Canada’s first basketball championship. In the 2017 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, Canada won the country’s first gold medal in basketball by defeating Italy 79-60 in Cairo, Egypt, after knocking out Team USA and coach John Calipari. Miller played for Canada, averaging 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in the tournament.
A&M assistant men’s basketball coach Jamie McNeilly, a Toronto native like Miller, served as an assistant coach on that Canadian U-19 team.
“It’s unbelievable to see what’s happening in Toronto now,” said McNeilly, who has worked for A&M head Buzz Williams for the last 11 seasons. “It’s kind of cool just seeing the growth in Canada and seeing the Canadian coaches develop and seeing the players get to the spot where Toronto is a hub. Toronto is arguably one of the biggest hubs for players in the world.”
McNeilly helped recruit Miller while at Virginia Tech, then Williams signed him at A&M (12-12, 6-6) after taking the Aggies’ job and bringing McNeilly with him.
“Just having the relationship from the start with Coach Jamie and then seeing Buzz and the amazing guy that he is and building those close relationships, that’s what made me commit to Virginia Tech,” Miller said. “Hearing he was coming here, I had no doubt in my mind that I was coming here with him.”
After an adjustment period to begin the season, Miller has become one of the Aggies’ most reliable rebounders, leading the team in rebounds per game with 6.6. He also scored a season-high 21 points in A&M’s 74-69 victory over Georgia on Saturday.
His youthful exuberance on the floor combined with his slender 6-foot-7, 213-pound frame brings a humorous image of Bambi to Williams’ wife, the head coach said with a laugh.
“I’m a fan of [Miller]. He’s fun to watch,” Williams said. “When his motor is turned on, he just plays so hard that’s it’s almost overwhelming. I think his skillset will improve in the spring and the summer. I think he’ll continue to add things to his game.”
Miller will try to continue his recent scoring surge at Alabama (14-11, 6-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Southeastern Conference play. He has scored 10 or more points in two straight games, a modest streak that has pushed his season average to 6.8.
While he still hasn’t gotten used to Texas heat, Miller said he is proud of his decision to follow Williams and represent A&M on the court. However, nothing will compare to the pride he felt helping Canada prove itself as world power in basketball.
“There’s so much emotion that goes into that,” Miller said. “There are thousands and thousands of kids that just want to be in your position and just be able to wear that red on your chest and your country on the front and your name on the back and know your family that is supporting you. Just to share that glory with your country is so unbelievable to me.”
