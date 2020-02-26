The Cavalry FC men’s soccer team will host tryouts on March 8 at Travis Field.
Participants must register before the event online at www.bvcavalryfc.com/team/tryouts/. Cost is $75 for ages 16 and older. Players should bring their own cleats, shin guards, tall socks and gloves for goalkeepers.
The tryout will be divided into two sessions with the first at 10 a.m. to noon. The invitation-only afternoon session will run from 4-6 p.m.
For more information, call 979-779-7529.
The Cavalry play in the USL 2 Mid-South Division and is affiliated with the Houston Dynamo.
