Working from home has become popular, but no one thought it would include college athletes. The coronavirus has changed that.
Until Friday, Texas A&M’s student-athletes playing spring sports basically had every minute of their week planned with 20 hours of practices, workouts and games. That’s gone after the Southeastern Conference suspended all athletic activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and games, at least through April 15.
Players will want to work out, but they can’t use their team’s facilities.
“They will want to work out,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Friday. “How do we advise them? How do we counsel them?”
A&M can supply essential services, such as nutrition, mental health counseling and academic services.
“We encourage academic and counseling services to take place in a virtual setting — Zoom, Face Time, whatever,” Bjork said. “We encourage that, and nutrition will be open, but everything else will be shut down.”
The Aggie athletes are basically on their own for everything else. So for now they can live a mile or a thousand miles from campus. That still could be the case when students return to class March 23, because that will be online.
“But what else do they do?” Bjork said.
A&M junior pitcher Asa Lacy has plenty of incentive to have vigorous, productive workouts because he’s projected to be a first-round pick in this summer’s major league baseball draft. But what about the guys on quarter scholarships? How do they handle the next few weeks?
The present has become a second offseason for everyone. Football coaches, particularly, have sung the praises of how important senior leadership is during the time they don’t have contact with the players. NCAA rule changes in recent years have given football programs more supervision of players’ offseason conditioning, but now that’s not going to be the case.
Don’t tell football coach Jimbo Fisher these aren’t an important five to six weeks. A&M’s opener against Abilene Christian is only 174 days away. And what if that April 15 deadline is extended?
By the way, why did the SEC settle on April 15? It originally canceled regular season competition until March 30, but then extended that to April 15 because it would give them adequate time to gather more information, Bjork said, adding that the key sign everyone is looking for is when the coronavirus peaks and starts to taper off.
“Let’s get through this time, let’s gather information,” Bjork said.
In a perfect world, practices will start for all spring sports April 16, followed by games and possibly SEC tournaments.
“I don’t think we can rule out anything right now,” Bjork said. “But I don’t think we can rule in anything either.”
Bjork said Friday morning that the A&M baseball team was planning on practicing March 23, but within a few hours everything was shut down until at least April 15.
Out of work
Concession and security workers, cleaning crews and ticket takers are among those who will be losing wages with A&M sports at a standstill. Bjork said thousands of hourly workers are involved behind the scenes with spring sports.
“There are people who rely on this,” Bjork said. “We don’t have a plan for all of that. I know some professional teams have looked into that, but we don’t know. We’d like to, but we have a lot of third-party vendors who work with us. So we’ll be in communication with them, possibly on some plans to support them the best we can.”
Lost revenue
The A&M baseball team averaged 4,935 fans last season to rank seventh in the country. A&M could lose 21 home games, including SEC series with fifth-ranked Ole Miss, 19th-ranked LSU, 20th-ranked Tennessee and 21st-ranked Alabama.
The A&M softball team averaged 1,349 fans last season to rank 13th in the country. The Aggies could lose 18 games, including league series against 14th-ranked Georgia, 21st-ranked Mississippi State and 23rd-ranked Missouri.
A&M also was scheduled to host the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships this spring.
“We’re going to save money in some ways, and we’re going to lose revenue in other ways,” Bjork said. “So that’s kind of an ebb and flow right now. That’s the least of our concerns. We want to do what’s best for the health and safety of our student-athletes, and if that means we lose money, we lose money. If that means we have to offset that with something else, we’ll look at that later.”
While it feels like tough times partially because of the unknown, Bjork said he feels good about what is known.
“If any fan base, if any university community is going to understand all this, I think it’s Aggies, right?” he said. “That’s the spirit we all have. That’s what makes us unique. We all have this bond as Aggies. We all like to gather. So we’re going to miss gathering for a while, but I think when we come back together, it’s going to be more powerful than ever.”
As fluid and crazy as the last 72 hours have been, it could have been worse. What if the postponements and cancellations had started a few days before A&M’s SEC football opener against Arkansas on Sept. 26?
The NCAA cancelling 20 winter and spring sports championships is gut-wrenching. But facing the prospect of canceling the last half of the collegiate football season and the NFL would be devastating.
Let’s hope and pray we get good news on April 15, beside filing for a big tax return.
