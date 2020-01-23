The Texas A&M men’s basketball team probably isn’t going to make the NCAA tournament or NIT this year, but every game head coach Buzz Williams is showing why the program is on the rise.
It’s only a matter of time until A&M makes the NCAA tournament with regularity. Add in the success of the women’s basketball program under Gary Blair and A&M has one of the nation’s top coaching tandems, which surprisingly is not that rare this season.
A whopping 10 schools have both basketball teams ranked in the Top 25 this week, led by Baylor. The BU men are No. 1 by the Associated Press, which has the women at No. 2 — the coaches rank the Lady Bears No. 1. Not far behind is Louisville, whose women are fifth and men sixth. Arizona, Florida State, Gonzaga, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon and West Virginia also have both of their basketball teams in the Top 25.
Based on recent history, a few of those schools won’t finish with Top 25 double-doubles. Last year, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland and Oregon had both teams in the final coaches’ Top 25 — AP doesn’t issue new rankings after the NCAA tournaments — and two years ago the Aggies had a double-double finish along with Duke, Florida State, Ohio State and Tennessee.
Baylor arguably has the nation’s top coaching duo with its women looking for a fourth national championship under Kim Mulkey and Scott Drew enjoying his best men’s team in 17 seasons in Waco. Austin-American Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls recently called them the best west of Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Joanne P. McCallie on Chip Howard’s SportsTalk.
There’s plenty of room for debate.
McCallie has a great resume — a national runner-up finish in 2005 at Michigan State, losing to Baylor by the way, along with four Elite Eight appearances and four Atlantic Coast Conference titles at Duke. But she’s made only two NCAA tournaments in the last four seasons and with a 9-9 record she probably will miss the Big Dance again this season. Is McCallie still a five-star coach? What about Drew?
The Bears’ coach is hot, coming off his first victory at Kansas, but his only regular-season league title was the Mid-Continent Conference in 2003 at Valparaiso. He does have four Sweet 16 appearances, including two Elite Eights, but he didn’t make the NCAA tournament two years ago with a losing record in Big 12 play.
By comparison, Connecticut had a pair of no-doubt five-star coaches from 1999-2011 when men’s coach Jim Calhoun won three national championships and women’s coach Geno Auriemma won six of his 11 titles.
Still, Mulkey and Drew are the best duo of the current schools with both teams in the Top 25 based on a five-category system: Final Four appearances — half a point for one in the last decade, a point for two or more; NCAA tournament appearances — a half point for two appearances in the last three years, a point for three appearances; conference success — a half point for a winning record in three of the last four years, a point for all four; and final Top 25 rankings — a half point for two in the last five years; a point for three or more.
Mulkey and Drew earn a combined seven points, just a half point ahead of Kentucky’s John Calipari (men) and Matthew Mitchell (women). Tied with 5.5 points are Louisville’s Jeff Walz (men) and Chris Mack (women), Maryland’s Mark Turgeon (men) and Brenda Frese (women) and Gonzaga’s Mark Few (men) and Lisa Fortier (women).
Kentucky’s Calipari and Mitchell share the Southeastern Conference’s top spot with Blair and Williams, who earns two points for three straight NCAA tournament appearances at Virginia Tech along with winning records in conference play the last four seasons.
Experienced winners are the exception not the rule in the SEC. Eight of the schools earned less than two points, because there have been so many coaching changes in the last three years. That could bode well for many schools in the future, but for right now, the Aggies are sitting pretty with Blair and Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.