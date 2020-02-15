It’s never dull with Chennedy Carter.
The highest-rated recruit to sign with the Texas A&M women’s basketball program has blossomed into one of the nation’s best players but not without controversy. The latest is the most publicized Grade 2 ankle sprain in A&M athletic history that kept her sidelined for five weeks.
The hope was Carter wouldn’t miss any time when she was injured on Jan. 9, because 16th-ranked A&M had a full week to prepare for its next game at Kentucky. But Carter missed that game and six more. All anyone wanted to know about the team was when Carter would play. Even people who had been to Reed Arena for only high school graduation wanted to know when she’d return. Head coach Gary Blair’s answer was constant, saying it would be a game-time decision. It wasn’t the answer anyone wanted to hear or one Blair wanted to give, leading to frustration for everyone. That included Carter dealing with a significant injury for the first time at a crucial point in her career.
Carter is expected to enter the WNBA draft after the season because she’ll turn 22 this calendar year. That along with graduating from a four-year university prior to the draft or within three months are the league’s basic eligibility rules.
Leaving early also is suddenly more attractive because the WNBA is increasing the bonus for the top four picks from $15,000 to a maximum of $68,000 along with increasing the league’s maximum annual salary to $215,000. The Dallas Wings also will be drafting second, setting up the possibility that Carter, who is from Mansfield, could realize her dream of playing professionally at home.
The WNBA season will come on the heels of the collegiate season with the draft April 17 and training camp starting April 26.
So while many wanted Carter to put extra layers of tape on that left ankle and play ASAP, it wasn’t that easy. Carter had plenty of reasons not to risk coming back until she was 100%. Everyone has a different tolerance for pain, and while it was “only” an ankle sprain, the Baylor Scott & White Health website says recovery time is 4-6 weeks. Carter was out five weeks. It just seemed longer, because A&M went from a potential Final Four team to the seventh-place team in the Southeastern Conference.
The most revealing thing about Carter’s absence was how much the team missed her or maybe how much this team is built around her. A&M could beat Florida, Alabama, Missouri and Georgia — all teams not expected to make the NCAA tournament. But A&M lost to the good teams — Kentucky, LSU and Mississippi State. A&M also had an eight-point lead on LSU when Carter got hurt late in the first half, but LSU rallied for victory, so for all intents and purposes, the Aggies went 4-4 without her.
A&M racing to a 22-6 lead over Vanderbilt on Thursday before Carter entered the game was telling. A&M hit nine of its first 10 shots, including four 3-pointers. The players were relaxed, confident and happy, knowing Carter would be back on the floor. This team obviously has chemistry, and the “anklegate” controversy apparently was only an issue for those outside the locker room.
“When she first scored, I was like, ‘She’s back,’” junior N’dea Jones said with a smile. “That was really good to see her out there.”
What the players thought about the face of the team was a logical concern, considering two years ago power forward Anriel Howard and shooting guard Danni Williams transferred after a solid Sweet 16 performance against eventual national champion Notre Dame. That gutted a potential Final Four team for last season, but A&M adjusted nicely by reaching the Sweet 16 again with underclassmen as its top six players, putting the program in position possibly for a Final Four run this season.
A&M is projected to be only a No. 5 seed for the NCAA tournament, but anything is possible now that Carter is back and the rest of the players have improved, despite the losses. A&M’s inside 1-2 punch of junior post Ciera Johnson and power forward Jones will have more chances to score with defenses having to stop Carter. That’s a scary thought considering Jones has evolved into the SEC’s best dual threat in the paint with 12 straight double-doubles. Junior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson, who started nine games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, has benefitted from Carter’s absence by getting more playing time. She’s scored in double figures in three straight games, shooting 41.4% from the floor. Her scoring ability gives A&M the option of moving Carter back to the point for more perimeter options along with junior wing Kayla Wells, who has scored in double figures in seven straight games, shooting 39% including 48.3% from 3-point range (14 of 29).
A&M (19-5, 7-4) will have at least six games to figure things out before the NCAA tournament and maybe more depending on how the Aggies fare at the SEC tournament. The final five games of the regular season will be a good test, starting at 25th-ranked Tennessee (17-7, 7-4) on Sunday.
The Lady Vols are highly overrated by the media. They rank just 47th in the NCAA’s RPI, which is a much more accurate indicator. Tennessee doesn’t have a victory over a ranked team and is projected as a No. 9 seed for the NCAA tournament — and that was before the Lady Vols lost Thursday at LSU, giving them a three-game losing streak. That being said, they are 11-2 at home with one of the losses coming without their best player.
Then on Thursday, A&M will play at Georgia, which it beat 64-63 without Carter. A&M follows that with back-to-back home games against Auburn and Alabama, which are a combined 6-16 in SEC play. The Aggies end the regular season at top-ranked South Carolina. If A&M can stay with the Gamecocks, they can beat anyone.
Carter should be mentally fresh for the stretch run. She needs a strong finish if she wants to be the school’s second first-team All-American. Carter started the season ranked by ESPN as the country’s third-best player behind Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu and Baylor’s Lauren Cox. Ionescu and Cox remained 1-2 on ESPN’s updated rankings earlier this week, but Carter dropped to 10th.
“There isn’t a more ball-dominant player in the game today than Carter,” ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème said. “Nor is there a more dominant player with the ball in her hands. Her deep-shooting range combined with the ability to turn the corner and get to the rim or pull up at full speed makes Carter the complete offensive package.”
But you can’t score points from the bench, so Carter’s stock nationwide has dropped. She is primed for a big finish to show WNBA scouts she should be the second player taken in the draft behind Ionescu. It will be a wild finish, something we’ve grown accustomed to with Carter.
•
NOTES — A&M beat Tennessee 79-62 last season with Wells scoring 29 points and Carter 28. ... Tennessee is led by 6-foot-2 junior forward Rennia Davis (18.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg). She was sick and missed the 72-55 loss at home to Mississippi State on Feb. 6, but returned to score 19 points in Thursday’s 75-65 loss to LSU. All five Tennessee starters are at least 6-0. “Tennessee is the longest, most athletic team in the league,” Blair said. “They’re young in spots, but they are so long. What we’re going to have to do is rebound a whole lot better than we did [against Vanderbilt].” ... Tennessee’s first-year coach Kellie Harper, who was the point guard on a trio of Lady Vols national championship teams, came from Missouri State, where she was 118-79 in six seasons with two NCAA tournament appearances. ... Carter was among the 10 players named the top candidates for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which goes to the nation’s top shooting guard. She also is among the 30 players on the midseason watch list for the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year.
