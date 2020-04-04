Chennedy Carter will be a professional all-star. She’ll become by far the best player from Texas A&M to play in the WNBA.
But she wasn’t the program’s all-time best player.
Carter leaves Aggieland with plenty of records and memorable moments but no championships or Final Four appearances. That was the expectation when A&M signed Carter, but she never came close. She leaves with a pair of NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearances, yet A&M never finished ahead of South Carolina or Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference regular-season standings with Carter leading the team. That’s not the resume you’d expect from the highest-rated high school recruit to sign with the Aggies.
Carter did produce All-America numbers. She averaged 22.5 points for her career. She shot 43.1% from the floor, including 34.6% from 3-point range. She scored 20 or more points in 62 games and 12 times reach 30 points — both are school records. That’s more impressive when you consider opponents devised a defensive scheme to stop her, typically double teaming her every time she touched the ball.
Carter also managed to average an action-packed 33.1 minutes per game, always taking four or five hard spills a game while putting every ounce of energy into the effort. Carter would make plays every game that no other collegiate player could.
Carter was at her best in the NCAA tournament, averaging 31 points a game over six contests. She hit 64 of 154 field goals for 41.6%, including 27 of 49 (55%) on 3-pointers. Carter scored 31 as a freshman in the Sweet 16 against Notre Dame, the eventual national champion, and she followed that up last year with 35 against the Irish, who again reached the title game.
“She is a phenomenal player,” Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said. “We obviously struggled to guard her.”
There were stretches no one could.
She torched the U.S. national team for 34 points in an exhibition last season, hitting 10 of 21 field goals, including 5 of 10 3-pointers and all nine free throws. She had three assists, two blocks, two rebounds and one steal with only one turnover in 32 minutes against the nation’s best professionals.
But for all of her individual prowess, Carter’s drawback was her inability to make players around her better.
Two nights after Carter scored the most points against the U.S. national team in 23 years, the Oregon Ducks became the first collegiate team to beat Team USA in two decades. Oregon senior guard Sabrina Ionescu, the nation’s best player, scored 30 points. She got support from forwards Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard, who scored 25 points and 18 points, respectively. All three players shot better from the floor against the national team than Carter, who received little help from her teammates as they combined to score 29 points, making only 13 of 41 field goals (32.7%).
Ionescu, who will be the top pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, was complemented by a pair of All-Americans in Sabally and Hebard. Carter hasn’t had that kind of supporting cast, but was it not good enough or was she so dominant that her teammates basically faded into the background as she did her thing?
Whatever the case, Carter couldn’t get past the Sweet 16, which was anything but sweet for her and the Aggies.
Carter and A&M seemed destined to make the Final Four after her freshman season. Carter’s game-winning 3-pointer to beat DePaul 80-79 and reach the Sweet 16 created arguably the most excitement around the program since the Aggies won the national championship in 2011. The 90-84 hard-fought loss to Notre Dame fanned the enthusiasm, but it nose-dived in less than two weeks when power forward Anriel Howard announced she would transfer and shooting guard Danni Williams followed. Howard landed at Mississippi State and Williams at Texas as they both fled to escape Carter’s shadow.
It proved to be something Carter never shook.
During the 2018-19 season, Carter bonded with four new starters to reach the Sweet 16 again, but instead of it being a stepping stone, A&M slipped this season. Carter was hampered by a Grade 2 ankle sprain that caused her to miss seven games, and the Aggies never lived up to their preseason No. 6 ranking. Even when Carter returned to spark a four-game winning streak, which included her scoring 37 points at Tennessee in a 73-71 win, it proved to be a tease. The Aggies ended the season with a three-game losing streak.
A&M was denied a chance for redemption when the NCAA tournament was canceled, but the Aggies hadn’t done enough to that point to envision much of a run — one that would’ve started on the road as they failed to earn the right to host first- and second-round games.
The final play of the season was reflective of what could have been for both Carter and the team. Carter’s 8-foot floater with a second left against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals was blocked, giving the Razorbacks a 67-66 victory as A&M blew a 17-point lead.
Carter thought she was fouled on the play, but she always thought she was fouled. Carter didn’t handle failure well. She hated to lose, a trait in most champions, but when you miss 56.9% of your field goal attempts, you’re going to have some bad games.
A&M head coach Gary Blair often praised the improvement Carter made in being a good teammate since she hit campus as a hot-shot recruit. Carter’s teammates the last two seasons certainly had her back. They said the right things, and more importantly their reactions and body language showed their support for Carter, who often struggled to control her own emotions. Often she would roll her eyes and shrug her shoulders with that “I know better than you” look to an official, the media or even Blair.
But Carter’s legacy will be lacking the most important statistic: victories.
A&M went 74-26 during the last three seasons with Carter on the team. Starting with the 2006-07 season, the Aggies won at least 81 games over every three-season period through the 2011-13 season. That included an 2008 Elite Eight appearance and the 2011 national championship.
A&M had great success over that period because it had great players who put the team first. A&M’s run of 14 straight NCAA tournament appearances was jump-started by point guard A’Quonesia Franklin and forward Morenike Atunrase leading the way. Junior college transfer Danielle Adams, the program’s lone Associated Press first-team All-American, was the missing piece to the national championship run, but the Aggies don’t win without guards Sydney Colson and Sydney Carter and wing Tyra White supporting Adams.
On paper, the Chennedy Carter-led Aggies of the last two seasons had the ingredients to make an Elite Eight or Final Four appearance, but they just didn’t mesh at times. Even Blair, who typically has an answer for everything, had a tough time explaining why this team wasn’t better last season considering it was the only Sweet 16 team to return every starter.
“Sometimes there isn’t an answer why or why not,” he said.
Maybe in retrospect we all expected too much from Carter. At least she did her best for A&M — four of the recruits ranked ahead of her in the class of 2017 by HoopGurlz can’t say the same thing for the schools they originally signed with. Tennessee’s Evina Westbrook transferred to UConn. Texas’ Rellah Boothe went to junior college then Middle Tennessee State. Texas’ Chasity Patterson left for Kentucky, and Michigan State’s Sidney Cook left for Mississippi State.
The only recruit ranked ahead of Carter who lived up to her ranking was top-ranked Megan Walker, who became an All-American and like Carter declared early for the WNBA draft.
Maybe we should thank Carter for the memories and get ready to follow her long, successful pro career. As for what she leaves behind, the Aggies return three starters and junior guard Aaliyah Wilson, who started nine games in the 2018-19 season before suffering a knee injury and started last season when Carter was injured.
A&M could be better next season. The Aggies will have to rely on more of a team approach, which seems fitting since Sunday is the nine-year anniversary of A&M beating Notre Dame for the national title. Sometimes you have to look back to remember how to move ahead.
