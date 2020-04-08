There will be a college football season. It might not start as scheduled on Aug. 29. Heck, it might not start this calendar year, but it will happen.
We’ve always known football pays the bills, and that’s never been truer than during this shutdown created by the coronavirus with no sports taking place. It’s sad Blue Bell Park and Davis Diamond have been dormant for a month and will remain that way the rest of the spring. The good news is all spring-sport athletes were given an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, including the seniors. Who’s going to pay for it? Football, just as it pays for virtually every other sport.
Football accounts for about 85% of Texas A&M’s athletic budget, A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said. That includes donations, sponsorships, concessions, media rights and ticket sales.
“So it’s really kind of hard to imagine how you would operate a full athletic department [without football],” Bjork said Tuesday during a Zoom teleconference.
What would A&M do without a 2020 football season?
“That’s a great question,” Bjork said. “And we really haven’t gone through that draconian of an exercise yet, because we want to be optimistic and see where this data takes us in these next couple of months.”
Bjork has stressed caution and patience in his weekly teleconferences since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. He’s indulged the what-if questions, doing his best to provide an expert’s look to hypothetical situations. But the reality is college football’s season opener is 142 days away. To put it in perspective, it would have taken the A&M softball team 111 days to make the Women’s College World Series from opening day on Feb. 7 to May 28. It would have taken the Aggie baseball team 120 days from its opener on Feb. 14 to reach the CWS on June 13.
So maybe the college football season starts without a hitch. Or maybe the season gets shortened or pushed back.
The bottom line is when national and state health officials deem it OK for thousands to gather, football games will follow as soon as possible. Until then, we’ll continue to play the what-if game, which gets darker daily because college football means so much.
•
No A&M student-athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus, Bjork said. A few had family members test positive, but the student-athletes “got themselves in the best position possible,” Bjork said. No coach, staff member or any of their family members have tested positive as far as the A&M athletic department is aware, Bjork said.
•
A&M’s spring sport coaches are in the process of deciding which seniors will take advantage of the extra year, Bjork said. Schools can offer seniors from zero financial aid to what they were receiving this season. It would cost A&M $565,000 to match what every senior was receiving this year. It’s just another half million reasons why there will be a football season eventually.
•
A&M was to have a sneak preview of what its new football uniforms for the 2020 season would look like at the spring football game, but that’s on hold because the game was canceled.
•
A&M served 110 meals to student-athletes at the R.C. Slocum Nutrition Center on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.