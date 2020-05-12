For better or worse, COVID-19 has pretty much squashed college football’s preseason hype train.
The consensus before the sporting world came to a grinding halt two months ago by the coronavirus was Texas A&M would be 6-0 heading to Auburn on Oct. 17. But the reality today is that most of us are wondering if A&M will have played six games when it goes to Auburn, whenever that might be.
The odds of Colorado and Fresno State both coming to Kyle Field for nonconference games seem slimmer each day. So instead of debating whether playing Arkansas in Arlington or facing first-year Mississippi State coach Mike Leach in Starkville, Mississippi, will be A&M’s toughest challenge in the first six games, the buzz surrounding the start of the season is when will that be? And how many fans will be there?
We’re still 115 days from A&M’s scheduled season opener against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5, so there’s time for everything to be sorted out. But we’re missing hype and hype matters. It sets the tone. A year ago, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was embracing the program’s toughest schedule, which included the top three teams in the preseason Top 25 poll.
“What excites me most is not playing those games. It’s getting ready to play those games,” Fisher said at the annual Brazos County A&M Club’s Coaches’ Night.
Fisher’s head-on approach didn’t produce an eye-opening victory as A&M went 0-5 against Top 10 teams last season, but the Aggies were competitive in all those games except for a 50-7 loss to eventual national champion LSU. And A&M rebounded nicely from that end to the regular season with a 24-21 victory over 25th-ranked Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.
Unfortunately, A&M hasn’t been able to build much on that during the offseason. Spring drills were canceled by the pandemic. Fisher and the players missed 15 key practices, and the hype train lost three weeks of having A&M’s veteran team front and center. Fisher, quarterback Kellen Mond, the other returning starters and the new assistant coaches should have done well in the spotlight. Instead, those stories and others are pretty much on hold. It also hurts that there are no students on campus, which feels like a ghost town, not a boomtown gearing up for a great fall.
Even Fisher’s big coaching nights in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Brazos County are on hold. They’ll probably become part of one virtual setting, which will be a real downer.
The packed house at last year’s Brazos County A&M Club’s Coaches’ Night left those in the Hall of Champions last season believing A&M would beat at least one Top 10 team if not two or three. The future was as bright as it’s been in years. That’s what a night of rubbing elbows with fellow fans and having a beverage or two while listening to an inspiring speech can do for the outlook on the season. That or something like it isn’t going to happen anytime soon.
Who would have thought we’d all miss the hype?
The Pac-12 Conference is considering having its football teams each play 11 instead of nine conference games this season as one option to handle the coronavirus. That would cause quite a shake-up and ripple effect.
Pac-12 teams have a combined nine nonconference games scheduled against Power Five conference teams including Colorado at A&M on Sept. 19. Alabama is scheduled to play Southern California in Arlington on Sept. 5. TCU, which is scheduled to play at California on Sept. 5, has had talks with Alabama about meeting this season if the Pac-12 pulls out of their nonconference games, according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. That certainly makes sense.
Keeping that in mind, maybe A&M should be talking to Texas Tech, which is scheduled to play Arizona on Sept. 19. Of course, Aggies don’t ever want to go back to Lubbock, and Red Raiders probably wouldn’t be too keen about coming to Kyle Field, but anything would be better than no game.
Other key nonconference games involving Pac-12 teams include Oregon State at Oklahoma State (Sept. 3), Michigan at Washington (Sept. 5.), Ohio State at Oregon (Sept. 12), Stanford at Notre Dame (Oct. 10) and Notre Dame at USC (Nov. 28).
A&M is a 10-1 favorite to win the Southeastern Conference, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Alabama has the best odds at 5-4 followed by Georgia (7-2), Florida (4-1), A&M, LSU (12-1), Auburn (14-1) and Tennessee (40-1). Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina all have 80-1 odds with Arkansas at 500-1 and Vanderbilt 2,000-1.
William Hill Sportsbook also has A&M at 10-1 odds, but that’s only sixth best in the SEC on its list. Alabama is at -120 followed by Georgia at 4-1, Florida (5-1), LSU (11-2) and Auburn (8-1).
Former A&M all-conference defensive lineman Warren Trahan was hired as Bay City’s athletic director earlier this month. The 67-year-old Trahan, who is coming out of retirement, was head coach at Bay City from 1992-1999, going 67-20-1. He coached Dickinson from 1999-2011 before retiring with a 200-136-4 overall record.
Trahan is looking to hire a coach to replace Pat Matthews, who went 0-9 last season.
“There’s going to be some changes because I’m going to tell you what they’ve been doing ain’t been working,” Trahan told the Victoria Advocate. “I know what it takes. We’ve got to get some kids out of the halls. We’ve got a $16 million facility that’s second to none on the Gulf Coast just about. We’ve got to get some butts in the stands and win some ballgames and that will take care of itself.”
The NCAA softball tournament would have started Friday.
Hard to believe, but it’s been 60 days since I last covered an event. That’s 32 lost A&M baseball games, at least 27 lost softball games and 18 lost tennis matches (both men and women) not counting the postseason.
