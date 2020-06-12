It’s been a great week. Texas A&M athletes are back on campus working out. High school players have started conditioning, and NFL players reported to team facilities.
All signs are we’ll have football this fall, plenty of football. We still don’t know how many fans will be able to attend games or how long the season will last, but all indications are there will be football. That’s progress, the news we want to hear.
Now the challenge will be for teams to be ready with a major emphasis on depth, for this could be the season of the backup.
Reserves are always a play away from playing, but now all players will be one swab away from missing a couple of games or maybe even a season. It’s going to happen based on the current cases of COVID-19 being reported daily.
The number of cases in Texas hit record highs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. State leaders and health officials warned a rise in cases could happen after Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state’s stay-at-home order to end May 31. And with many of the state’s businesses reopened with at least 50% capacity, numbers have been on the rise.
No one knows if things will get better, worse or stay the same. But all athletic teams need to be prepared to replace any of their starters — more so in football because of the number of players involved.
There are 12 FBS schools in the state. That’s approximately 1,020 scholarship football players, 288 of them starters counting both kicking specialists. There are approximately 1,353 high schools playing University Interscholastic League football in six classifications. That’s another 32,472 starters. Some starters in the smaller classifications play both offense and defense or serve as the punter and place-kicker, and losing a player of that caliber could be even more devastating. It could happen.
Sad to say, odds are the coronavirus will help decide district and even state championships. It also could decide the Southeastern Conference championship or national championship in college.
Alabama already has had multiple players test positive for the coronavirus. All apparently were asymptomatic, but that still means they have to be in self-isolation for two weeks. What if it happens again to Alabama the week it plays A&M on Nov. 21? Alabama finishes with the Aggies and Auburn on Nov. 28, and losing key players for those two games could shake up the SEC West standings. A&M also has two big games to finish the regular season with LSU coming to Kyle Field on Nov. 28.
Coaches typically worry about their team’s health for the stretch run with the concern injuries. Now they have to consider COVID-19. The consensus on all levels of football is that seasons will continue if a small number of players test positive, so it’s a challenging proposition.
A&M had 19 players start every game in Jimbo Fisher’s first two seasons. Another 10 started at least 11 games each season, so the players and the staff do a good job conditioning and training. But how do they deal with the coronavirus?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is thinking about keeping his third-string quarterback away from the team as a COVID-19 precautionary measure. Other coaches have talked about keeping first- and second-team units separated to the point of possibly practicing at different times.
How does Fisher get A&M ready for what should be his best season in Aggieland? Does he separate or limit interaction between first- and second-teamers, at least early in the season?
No matter what plan a coach adopts, a constant has to be second- and third-teamers being more prepared than ever to play.
Last year, A&M running back Jashaun Corbin suffered a season-ending injury against Clemson in the Aggies’ second game, seemingly a devastating blow considering he was replacing SEC rushing leader Trayveon Williams. Isaiah Spiller, who started the season as the third-string running back, stepped up and rushed for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jalen Wydermyer also blossomed into one of the nation’s best freshman tight ends, something that was supposed to happen for Baylor Cupp, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall practice.
A&M wouldn’t have gone 8-5 without Spiller and Wydermyer having breakout seasons.
You can almost bank on A&M having a key injury or two this season, but the Aggies’ success may hinge on how well they handle COVID-19.
•
The SEC apparently waited as long as possible before opting to make this year’s Football Media Days virtual. I don’t blame them.
You can’t do Media Days justice via video. You can’t duplicate coaches and players mingling with more than 1,000 media members or the Alabama crazies in the hotel lobby. You also lose the random interaction between players and coaches, even if it’s someone guarding the restroom for Alabama’s Nick Saban.
The SEC Network and all involved will do the best job possible covering the online event, but it won’t be the same.
With the addition of Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss joining Florida’s Dan Mullen, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Saban and Fisher, this would have been the best SEC coaching lineup in five years going back to when Steve Spurrier (South Carolina) and Les Miles (LSU) held court. Maybe the SEC Network will get Spurrier and Miles to ask questions. I’ll even volunteer to send them a couple of my Hawaiian shirts.
Dates for SEC Media Days, which had been slated for July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, haven’t been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.