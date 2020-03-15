Two dozen college assistant football coaches will make at least a million dollars this season, with three of them topping $2 million. No longer are they underpaid or work in obscurity.
High school assistants aren’t as fortunate. They work just as hard as their collegiate counterparts, maybe harder, but with a different pay scale. The millions they make are in priceless memories. Friends, family and former players paid tribute to former Abilene Cooper and Bryan High assistant Henry Colwell at a celebration of his life last Monday.
Colwell was a Bryan assistant for 13 years. He previously had been an assistant at Abilene Cooper under Merrill Green, who when hired by Bryan in 1972 brought Colwell with him. It was a critical time for the community.
Bryan High, which opened in 1971 to usher in desegregation, was the merger of Stephen F. Austin High and E.A. Kemp, the town’s African-American high school.
Colwell helped the Vikings go 118-32-3 with a lot of hard work.
Kermit Wilson Jr., was a multisport standout for the Vikings during that time, earning a scholarship to Abilene Christian.
Wilson was shocked at the ease of his first collegiate football practice.
“Is this it?” he asked Harold Nutall, a former Viking who also was at Abilene Christian. “It was nothing like we did for Coach Colwell, coach Green, coach [Bill] Moore and coach [Mike] Patterson.”
Bryan had some great athletes during that time, including future NFL players Curtis Dickey and Gerald Carter, who shared a laugh with Wilson, thinking back to the good ol’ days.
But every player mattered to Colwell, not just the great ones. Kelly Davidson was a Viking football player few remember, but his dream was to play collegiate football.
When the Abilene Christian coaches came to talk to Bryan seniors, they walked right by Davidson, much to his chagrin. When Colwell found out, he called the Abilene Christian coaches and told them he’d be bringing three recruits to campus that weekend, not just two.
Davidson was able to play football at Abilene Christian. He didn’t earn all-conference honors, but he met his wife. Davidson’s voice quivered thinking about what would have happened if Colwell hadn’t gone to bat for him.
Nutall wasn’t able to attend, but 272nd District Court Judge Travis B. Bryan III read excerpts from letters Nutall sent to Colwell, who was there time after time for the former Viking.
Colwell also had tough love for family. Youngest son Ricky once stayed out longer than he should have but was sure he’d slipped in undetected until he saw his father reading his Bible.
“You need to go get a couple hours sleep because we’re going to go out to Woody Humphries’ place and chop wood all day,” Henry said.
He had a stern look that could make your knees shake, even if you were a cute, petite granddaughter.
“When I’d go in and grandpa would ask me if I was making all A’s, I’d just have to say yes,” she said. “I just couldn’t tell him no.”
Almost all of Colwell’s neighbors showed up to thank him for four decades of service. Colwell had three primary loves — God, family topped by his wife of 62 years, Sylvia, and football.
His love of God started at home. His love for football was weaned at Abilene High, playing for the legendary Chuck Moser, who won 49 consecutive games from 1954-57.
The Abilene Reporter-News wrote that Colwell “was one of the most determined and aggressive halfbacks every to wear the Warbirds jersey.”
Colwell scored a touchdown in Texas’ 37-0 victory over Oklahoma in the 1956 Oil Bowl as Charles Milstead threw three touchdowns.
Henry earned a scholarship to Texas A&M, but playing for the legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant had drawbacks. High school sweetheart Sylvia went to Baylor since A&M didn’t admit women. Henry wanted to get married after his sophomore season, but he was told by Bryant his players don’t get married. Colwell called Sylvia and told her they were heading home and would enroll at Abilene Christian.
Colwell played for the Wildcats and after that, started a coaching career that took him to Bryan, where the 83-year-old made a difference that can’t be measured in money.
And along the lines of assistant coaches working in obscurity, I didn’t know Henry coached baseball at Abilene Cooper, though I covered Bryan High football for most of Colwell’s 13 seasons. Colwell gave up the whistle to become an assistant principal, eventually becoming executive director of planning and operations. After “retiring,” Colwell served on the school board. He made a difference at every stop.
Oh, by the way, on Colwell’s baseball gig? He was pretty good. His Cougars lost the 1967 4A state title game to Corpus Christi King 1-0. The Mustangs’ pitcher just happened to be Burt Hooten.
