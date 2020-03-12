I stumbled out of bed Thursday, planning to catch the first half of the Alabama-Tennessee men’s basketball game before lunch. Being half awake at noon was the only normal thing on a surreal day.
By the time I started this column the only live sporting events I’ll cover or watch for a while will be at high schools, because of the coronavirus. I love high school sports, but I also love collegiate and pro sports and will miss them dearly.
That’s the beauty of living in Bryan-College Station. We are blessed to have sports at every level. Dallas, Houston and San Antonio are close enough to indulge most people’s professional appetite. And if you’re a diehard fan of teams in other cities, in my case Pittsburgh, I try to watch every Steelers game and as many Penguin and Pirate games as my schedule allows.
I, like many, overload on sports, and around here that means following Texas A&M. We are blessed to have a world-class university competing in the nation’s best conference. The contests on campus in any calendar year are mind-boggling, something we might have taken for granted. It’s hard to fathom not seeing another game this spring played at Blue Bell Park or Davis Diamond, arguably the best college diamond combination in the country. This year also was going to be a big one for Cushing Stadium, which was to host the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Aggie softball and track fans waited decades for these palaces. Coming to grips with them being vacant for the next few months is going to take some time to grasp, because of the speed this all happened.
I went to bed last night knowing I’d be spending the next three weeks covering A&M sporting events — and hopefully the NCAA women’s basketball tournament — in venues with no fans. It was a challenge I’d have embraced but certainly didn’t wish for.
Even that changed Thursday, which got a huge jump on Friday the 13th.
I liked the SEC’s initial target date of March 30 for suspending spring sports. I knew competition might not resume April 1, but at least hope remained that at some point this spring the sports might crank up again. The NCAA squashed that by canceling all the spring sport championships. Conferences could go ahead with their own championships, but I don’t see that happening.
Another debate that’s surfaced is giving seniors an extra year of eligibility. It’s a fair question, but again, I don’t see that happening when you look at the options.
The bottom line is it’s going to hurt everyone who loves sports in some way. Think of the jobs affected from the million-dollar coaches to the security guys at Davis Diamond and Blue Bell Park who check my computer case. People will be losing their jobs. Sports is a major part of life, even for those who don’t care about them. Who knows what this will do to the economy.
But let’s not forget we are talking about life and death. It’s our duty to protect our children, our student-athletes and senior citizens, and even a 67-year-old sports writer. We have to do what’s best and we have to believe the people that have the most expertise along with those in charge will make the right choices. Somehow, no matter how painful, we’ll make the best of the situation, though right now that may be hard to see.
I think we’ll start to feel it much more next week when March Madness turns into March Monotony. There will be no watch party Monday night for the A&M women’s basketball team to see where the fifth-seeded Aggies would have gone. I was rooting for Tucson, Arizona, or Iowa City, Iowa. Chicago would have been OK, but A&M went there last year.
I’m sure coach Gary Blair and junior guard Chennedy Carter had their destination preference. It’s going to be a long, long week for them. You have to feel for them and all those players who worked so hard to be among the nation’s best. Carter, who probably will declare for the WNBA draft, won’t have a chance to go out with a bang. The sport’s current leading scoring in NCAA tournament play will end up seven points short of holding the school record for career points. Odds are A&M wasn’t going to make a run to the Final Four, but with Carter it had a chance. Now it doesn’t even have that.
The 74-year-old Blair doesn’t have too many NCAA tournaments left on the tires. He’s liked this team all season, through the disappointing losses, through Carter missing seven and a half games. The eternal optimist had faith. He just knew the team would have good luck starting next week.
A&M ended practice early Thursday, waiting for what turned out to be the season’s early end. Late Thursday afternoon, Blair headed to the driving range for the first time in March in 16 years. It was a good choice, but what’s next for him and his players? What about baseball coach Rob Childress and All-American pitcher Asa Lacy? What about softball coach Jo Evans and her vastly improved team? What about the thousands of players and millions of fans of all sports throughout the world?
Let’s hope and pray for the best, but unfortunately things could get worse before they get better. Luckily, sports teaches us to be leaders and good teammates, even when things aren’t going the way you wanted.
