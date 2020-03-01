The postseason outlook for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team went from promising to portentous with a puzzling, poor effort against Alabama.
Thursday’s 76-63 loss was costly in so many ways it will take a Herculean effort for A&M to regain its mojo.
The 12th-ranked Aggies would have been a virtual lock to host first- and second-round NCAA tournament games with a win over Alabama. Instead of being at their best, they played by far their worst game of the season and stand a better chance of opening the NCAA tournament in Arizona or Chicago rather than Reed Arena. The Aggie players were left to ponder that and much more on Saturday’s airplane trip to Columbia, South Carolina, where they’ll play the top-ranked Gamecocks on Sunday.
A&M was never in the Alabama game. They were lucky to be tied at the end of the first quarter, but luck had nothing to do with the Crimson Tide’s win. Alabama outscored and outworked A&M by 16 points in the second quarter, and the game was over. Alabama played like a team needing to win to make the NCAA tournament. The Crimson Tide fought for every rebound and loose ball. Alabama was physical, while A&M was passive.
It was shocking because A&M is a veteran team that had so much riding on the game. After surviving a 4-4 stretch that coincided with junior guard Chennedy Carter missing 30 quarters with an ankle injury, A&M was riding a four-game winning streak. The team was the healthiest physically and mentally it had been since the start of Southeastern Conference play. A&M, which two weeks ago was seventh, had climbed to third in the standings, and thanks to seven ranked teams losing to unranked teams on Sunday, the Aggies had climbed to a projected fourth seed for the NCAA tournament.
But all that changed in 40 ugly minutes.
Why? Because A&M had horrible practices. And that’s the most disturbing thing. If A&M’s five starters with a combined 324 starts can’t protect their home court, how can this team do any damage in the postseason?
A&M is an OK 2-3 against ranked teams, but the victories were over Arkansas and Tennessee, neither of which is now ranked. A&M’s worst loss is Alabama, which isn’t that bad, especially if the Crimson Tide makes the NCAA tournament. But the Aggies don’t have an eye-opening victory.
Gary Blair’s teams have a history of finishing strong and overachieving, none better than the 2011 national championship team. That team lost three times to Baylor before finally beating the Lady Bears in the Elite Eight, but it also won back-to-back games at 20th-ranked Iowa State and 13th-ranked Oklahoma, helping it earn a number two seed for the NCAA tournament. A&M wasn’t Cinderella. A&M’s last two teams finished strong to reach the Sweet 16. More was expected this year because Texas A&M was the only Sweet 16 team to return all its starters. This team thus far has underachieved and the Alabama loss raises a red flag.
Losing the home regular-season finale has become an unpopular Aggie tradition, happening six of the last eight years.
In 2015, 12th-ranked A&M lost to unranked Missouri on a buzzer-beater, then lost the regular season finale at LSU. Five days later, the Aggies lost to unranked LSU again at the SEC tournament, costing them any chance to be home for the NCAA tournament. That came back to bite them as A&M, seeded sixth, lost to 11th-seeded Arkansas-Little Rock. It was A&M’s earliest exit since this NCAA tournament run started in 2006 with a first-round loss to TCU.
In ’16, the 11th-ranked Aggies lost to 15th-ranked Kentucky in the home finale. A&M went one-and-down at the SEC tournament, losing to unranked Tennessee. The Aggies were still good enough to open the NCAA tournament at home, but lost in the second round to fifth-seeded Florida State. Three years ago in the regular-season home finale, A&M lost to seventh-ranked South Carolina. That was part of a four-game losing streak to end the regular season that knocked the Aggies from the rankings and put them on the road for the NCAA tourney. Fifth-seeded A&M needed the biggest comeback in NCAA tournament history to defeat Penn in the first round before 15th-ranked UCLA mopped up the Pauley Pavilion floor with the Aggies in a 75-43 victory.
A&M was able to get past that season with Carter’s game-winning 3-pointer against DePaul at Reed to reach the Sweet 16 in ’18, and last year, Shambria Washington hit a 3-pointer to beat Marquette again at Reed Arena to make the Sweet 16.
A&M’s chances of opening the NCAA tournament at home have decreased since the loss to Alabama because 17th-ranked Oregon State beat unranked Washington, and 13th-ranked Arizona beating fourth-ranked Stanford in overtime 73-72.
But what’s important for A&M right now is how it plays, not where.
A&M has a chance to regain some of its swagger against South Carolina (28-1, 15-0), which has won 22 straight and is vying for its second 16-0 SEC record in five years. The Gamecocks also are vying for the overall top seed for the NCAA tournament on Senior Day, as if they need more motivation. Since rallying for an 81-79 victory against Mississippi State on Jan. 20, South Carolina has won its last five home games by an average of 26.2 points, and that includes victories over Tennessee (69-48) and Connecticut (70-52).
I thought a week ago if the Aggies took a five-game winning streak into Columbia, they’d have a chance for an upset and possibly climb to a three seed for the NCAA tournament. The key now is for the Aggies to compete and play hard. If they don’t, they’ll head to the SEC tournament short on confidence and riding a two-game losing streak.
Good news is, they had a good practice Friday. Then again, anything would have been better than what happened Thursday.
