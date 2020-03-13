Texas A&M student-athletes want to compete for conference and NCAA championships, but we’ve been reminded in the last 24 hours how rewarding it is for them just to play the game.
When conferences started canceling basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus, including the Southeastern Conference pulling the plug early Thursday on games in Nashville, Tennessee, anyone connected with the 19th-ranked A&M women’s basketball team had an eerie feeling that its season was over. It indeed was, but few saw the haymaker the NCAA delivered later that day by pulling the plug on all winter and spring NCAA championships, 20 of them, including eight more sports that crown champions in both genders like basketball.
Why so quick to pull the trigger? The Women’s College World Series wasn’t scheduled to start until May 28. The College World Series doesn’t start until June 13, so why not wait a few weeks? Was the NCAA trying to compensate for its reputation of being notoriously slow to get with the times?
Nope, this was a much needed uppercut to the chin to get everyone’s attention.
The Southeastern Conference, the country’s most powerful conference, followed suit Friday with a body punch. All athletic activities, including team and individual practices and meetings, are suspended through April 15.
You do the math. A&M’s baseball and softball players will be on their own for almost five weeks. Let’s say everything goes well and they’re back on campus April 15. They’d probably need at least a week if not two to get into championship form. That means they’ll miss at least six weekend series. Could the diamond teams play three weekend series and a few midweek games and be ready for SEC tournaments?
“I do believe we need to get back to playing games, but that’s not the most important thing right now,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Friday. “The health and safety is way more important. So what might championships look like? Is it scaled down? I hope there’s a window for that. But I also know we don’t know where this is going yet. Until we have that, then I think it’s too early to talk about that.”
There’s not a better place to compete at the collegiate level than A&M and in the SEC, but safety comes first. The NBA suspending its season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus was an eye-opener to many players.
“In talking to some of the men’s basketball student-athletes, they’re like, ‘Hey, we didn’t want to put ourselves in harm’s way,’” Bjork said. “I think from that standpoint, I think they were relieved that they didn’t have to go out there and perhaps have something happen.”
A clean bill of health trumps championships. If A&M’s baseball and softball teams can’t take the field again this year and spring football drills have to be moved to the summer or canceled, so be it. We all want a return to normalcy, but you can’t rush it at the risk of health.
The good news is the NCAA has recommended eligibility relief for student-athletes in spring sports and will look at the possibility of doing something for the winter sport student-athletes who were unable to compete in conference and NCAA tournaments.
It hasn’t been decided what that does to roster sizes, scholarship limits or who will pay for it, but the bottom line is they’re trying to do what’s best for the student-athlete and that’s getting them back out on the field mentally and physically at their best.
One play sticks out in the A&M softball team’s 2-1 victory over Texas State on Wednesday night at Davis Diamond, a nonconference game that in the big picture doesn’t mean a hill of beans. Senior Kelbi Fortenberry hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the sixth, showing a lot of emotion while sliding into third. That gave her an eight-game hitting streak. Last year’s leading hitter on the team, who had ulnar collateral ligament surgery on June 27, had to feel like a million bucks as she looked back to her teammates cheering her on from the dugout.
It wasn’t a championship-type game. It wasn’t enough a conference game. Heck, she didn’t even score. But she was competing to the best of her ability.
Hopefully, she’ll get the chance to do that again this year. If not, she at least has the option to come back next year.
