Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS AROUND 25 MPH WITH GUSTS ABOVE 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&