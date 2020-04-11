My mother thought having sporting events on Christmas and Easter was sacrilegious. She thought those days should be about faith, family and friends, not sports, sports and more sports.
The truth of it is my mother thought every day should be about faith, family and friends. She had no problem with sports 363 days out of the year, but she’d get irritated if the males in the family, led by yours truly, had a tough time leaving the television set for lunch or dinner on Christmas or Easter.
If mom were alive, she’d enjoy gathering around the table for several Sundays without a live sporting event playing in the background, but she wouldn’t be happy why. She’d be praying for all those suffering from the coronavirus and even for the return of sports. She’d also be praying for family, friends and neighbors to become better Christians or neighbors, depending on your point of view, during these trying times.
There are millions doing just that and we need all the help and prayers we can get because the coronavirus has changed everything. Living without live sporting events has been a tough, eye-opening experience, and the prospect of the football season being delayed or canceled is a sobering thought in this community.
Athletics have been part of my life since I can remember. It’s a passion my parents nurtured, though they cared little about sports and knew even less. My parents cherished the basics of life after living through the Great Depression. My mother’s stories of their daily struggles made me appreciate being a Baby Boomer. Chief among my concerns as a youth was whether I would play baseball, football or basketball after school. And it was a great day if any of Pittsburgh’s professional teams or the Penn State football team won. My parents indulged my passion, reveling in my carefree youth they didn’t have.
My love for sports turned into my livelihood. I’ve witnessed its unbelievable growth. America went from having one or two nationally televised games per week to a daily schedule full of hours of coverage, pro, college and even high school sports included. You can watch live sports almost 24 hours a day and from virtually anywhere via computer or phone. We also talk about sports 24/7 via many means.
It begs the question: Are our priorities out of whack?
I’ve always told myself no, that athletics is a much-needed break from life’s pressures. The diversion sports offers is often what we need after a tough day at the office. It’s a great escape when children or a spouse become unbearable. You just tune in or log on for some me time.
But when does sports become too much? Is it when the preacher is a little long-winded so you glance down at your phone to check the score? Is it when you vividly and painfully recall all of Kellen Mond’s interceptions but can’t remember your children’s or wife’s birthdays?
Of course, it’s not just sports that the pandemic has exposed. The coronavirus has caused us to re-examine all of our priorities. If we don’t have our health and peace of mind, not much else matters. People are dying. People are losing their jobs. Faith, family and friends are more important than anything the world of entertainment has to offer, and that includes sports.
The worst of this pandemic could be yet to come, but we all believe America will beat this and come back stronger than ever. That’s what Americans do. We’ll get back to our normality, which is bound to take on a new meaning after we’ve survived the toughest foe most of us have faced.
A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher, who basically has become the country’s highest-paid fisherman while he waits to get back on the field, said this is a time to reflect on how good we have it in America because of all the people who fought and died for that right.
“I think God has a funny way of slowing you down sometimes when things get crazy and you think you’re above everything and everything’s about you,” Fisher said.
I told Fisher I’d love to be covering a spring football practice again. I used to consider that along with taking the wife to lunch a rather ho-hum day. I’d become callous, not realizing how good I had it — and still do.
The coronavirus is a wake-up call.
I’m praying for those affected by COVID-19, but I’m also going to thank God today for sending his son to die on the cross for all my many inadequacies. I’m going to thank him for family and friends. And of course, a special thanks to mom and dad. I couldn’t have had better parents who sacrificed so much for me, just like my heavenly father. I’ve always had good teachers. I just need to be a better pupil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.