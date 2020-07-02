Some are saying the NCAA penalties given to Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program Thursday were a slap on the wrist. That’s somewhat harsh. It was more like a paper cut that didn’t draw blood, something that just hurts for an instant and heals in a day.
The Aggies were placed on one-year probation for minor violations, so minor they didn’t receive a postseason ban or had their scholarships cut. They were fined $5,000, but that just begs the question why did the NCAA even bother? The football program averages approximately $95 million profit per year. So losing five grand means they might not be able to chalk the Coolidge Practice Fields during fall practice.
Some of the penalties already have been served, including the loss of an official paid visit and reduction of unofficial recruiting visits; and Fisher and former assistant coach Jay Graham were banned for making phone calls, emails and texts to recruits for nine days in January.
Those restrictions didn’t stop A&M from signing the nation’s sixth-best 2020 recruiting class, according to 247sports.com. Fisher won’t be able to recruit off-campus this fall during the permissible contact period, which could be a problem since A&M’s class is currently ranked 27th with 10 known commitments. But Fisher will be just as effective staying on campus. And if need be, his revamped coaching staff, which includes four new assistants, will pick up the slack on the road and produce a third straight top 10 class.
A&M, along with receiving a couple Level II violations for recruiting, were hit with an unintentional Level III violation because players exceeded the allowable countable athletically related activities (CARA) by seven hours in a 21-week period during the spring and summer of 2018. A&M has taken steps to monitor team activities closer. You could argue that this was the worst offense because Fisher has to be one of the best at making the most of practice and preparation time. But again, look at the bottom line. That seven hours means A&M players practiced 1.67% more than the other teams during that time span. I doubt if Alabama’s Nick Saban is worried about the Aggies getting a few more minutes of work in the spring and summer.
A&M athletic director Ross Bjork probably didn’t have any problem as he prepared his response, considering he was the Ole Miss AD when the Rebels got slapped with a two-year postseason ban and loss of scholarships over the mess under former head coach Hugh Freeze. Bjork likely smiled a few times as he typed at his computer, realizing what a good situation he and A&M has in part because of Fisher.
The penalties amount to barely a hiccup. A&M already has taken all the necessary steps to handle them and is poised on the field for its first 10-win season since 2012. Right now the coronavirus, not the NCAA’s sanctions, are the Aggies’ main concern.
“The program moves forward and remains on track in both our short and long-term quest for excellence,” Bjork said in his statement. “This will have no impact on our current or future student-athletes, the 2020 postseason or our pursuit of championship success on and off the field.”
The main criticism of Fisher over this is that he’s too smart and too good of a recruiter to be violating contact rules. What’s worse is he didn’t get the player in question. But by September, few may even remember these penalties happened.
