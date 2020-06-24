Watch now as The Eagle sports writers Travis L. Brown and Robert Cessna host the latest Aggi…

IN OR OUT?

Here is a look at Texas A&M players and coaches elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as eligible players that are still waiting.

Players inducted: DL Ray Childress, 1981-84; HB John David Crow, 1955-57; DB Dave Elmendorf, 1968-70; DL Jacob Green, 1977-79; QB Joel Hunt, 1925-27; FB John Kimbrough, 1938-40; T Charlie Krueger, 1955-57; LB Dat Nguyen, 1995-98; FB-LB Jack Pardee, 1954-56; G Joe Routt, 1935-37; HB Joe Utay, 1905-07

Coaches inducted: Dana X. Bible, 1917; 1919-28; Homer Norton, 1934-47; Matty Bell, 1929-33; Paul “Bear” Bryant, 1954-57; Gene Stallings, 1965-71; R.C. Slocum, 1989-2002

Eligible players (with the years they were All-Americans): DE Sam Adams, 1993; LB Antonio Armstrong, 1994; C Mike Arthur, 1990; FS Patrick Bates, 1992; OT *Joe Boyd, 1939; LB Marcus Buckley, 1992; PK Tony Franklin, 1976, ’78; DE Aaron Glenn, 1993; OG *Dennis Goehring, 1956; FS Lester Hayes, 1976; LB *Bill Hobbs, 1967-68; LB Johnny Holland, 1985-86, LB Robert Jackson, 1976; OT *Rolf Krueger, 1968; P Shane Lechler, 1998-99; RB Darren Lewis, 1988, ’90; FB *Jack Little, 1951-52; FS *Tommy Maxwell, 1968; RB/KR Leeland McElroy, 1994-95; DB Ray Mickens, 1995; DE Brandon Mitchell, 1995; LB Keith Mitchell, 1996; OT *Maurice Moorman, 1966; P *Steve O’Neal, 1968; OG *Marshall Robnett, 1940; LB John Roper, 1987; LB Ed Simonini, 1975; RB *Bob Smith, 1950; CB Kevin Smith, 1991; LB Garth Ten Napel, 1975; CB Pat Thomas, 1974-75; DB Jason Webster, 1999.

*would have to be selected by a veterans’ committee