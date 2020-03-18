Even the conference that proudly proclaims “it just means more” has little insight in regards to the coronavirus and what happens next.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey had a 47-minute teleconference Wednesday answering a wide range of questions with one reply outweighing the others.
“Some questions right now are unanswerable,” Sankey said. “‘I don’t know’ is a perfectly acceptable answer, but we have an obligation to figure what those answers will be moving forward, and we’re at one of those circumstances in life where there might be more ‘I don’t knows’ than ‘I know how’ something will play out.”
Right now SEC are not the three most powerful letters in collegiate sports. They’re CDC.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide when our youth go back to the class rooms, when we can eat in restaurants and attend church again. That’s more important than concerns over SEC athletes returning to practice on April 16 and the football season starting on time, though those questions also will be decided by the CDC.
Several times during Sankey’s teleconference the media members thanked the commissioner for fielding questions — even if he didn’t have all the answers. They, along with everyone else, desperately want to hear something positive from someone in authority. But for the questions we want answered most, only one person has the answers and the CDC even has altered how most of us worship God.
These are strange times. Everyone deals with life-and-death issues during life, but not all of us at the same time. Days seem like weeks and this first week has seemed like a month. If this lasts another seven or eight weeks, who knows how long those last days and weeks might feel like, probably years.
The best “news” from Sankey’s teleconference is that A&M’s 2020 season football opener against Abilene Christian is still a go. And it doesn’t matter that the Aggies could be playing a team that finished 4-5 in the Southland Conference to tie for sixth. I think a game against Snook would sell out. Let’s just hope and pray Kyle Field is buzzing on Sept. 5.
Should football teams not be able to practice this spring, Sankey is confident the NCAA will find ways “to make sure our teams are adequately prepared heading into the season.”
Sankey said the SEC’s focus in preparing for the 2021 academic year starts with the fall seasons remaining as scheduled but for now there’s no guarantee that will happen.
“My hope is we can return to our normal organized activities, our normal experiences and be part of that celebration around soccer or volleyball, cross country, football in the fall,” Sankey said. “But we’ll have to see.”
For now, the good news is the SEC is planning for a full football season.
“I’m a half-full perspective person, so I have optimism,” Sankey said. “We have taken measures as have our colleague conferences at this time. I think that if I read those health leaders, we’re going to have a period of time to see what happens with the growth of these cases, and we’ll make decisions down the road. So for me, my responsibility is to continue to support the public health decision-making but also to be prepared to do our work as assigned to us.”
Sankey said it’s a three-part approach. First, focus on the work at hand. The second is to be prepared for next year as planned and the last is “to engage in big-picture thinking which is contingency planning, but also strategic planning.”
That same wait-and-see approach surfaced when someone asked about the 2020 SEC Football Media Days set for July 13-16 in Atlanta.
“I’m going to be half-full right now and say we’re full steam ahead on our Atlanta planning for Media Days,” Sankey said. “Last Thursday morning, I was full steam ahead on planning a [men’s] basketball tournament and was disrupted, so we’re going to prepare for disruption, but we’re going to plan as if in July we’ll have the Media Days opportunity as scheduled, and that’s the best answer I can give you at this moment.”
A&M’s Cushing Stadium, which was to host the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May, probably won’t have to wait until the other 13 schools get a chance to host the event before it returns to Aggieland, Sankey said.
“We don’t just automatically right now put things forward,” he said, answering an Alabama writer about the Crimson Tide losing out on hosting the SEC softball tournament this year. “That’s a conversation with our membership, but I also am confident we’re not going to be waiting 14 years for that opportunity to come back around.”
Sankey is for all spring athletes, not just seniors, getting an extra year of eligibility. He’s hopeful that will be settled quickly, so athletes know their status. As for expanding roster sizes and who pays for those extra scholarships, those are all items that will have to be worked out.
He’s noncommittal on fall sport athletes getting an extra year because they weren’t disrupted as much.
“I know that’s an agenda item nationally. I don’t have a prediction right now,” he said. “Just like with spring sports, I’m certainly open to the conversation, but I think spring sports needs to move forward in a time efficient manner. Perhaps there’s a deeper look into what happened with ... what happens with winter sports eligibility.”
Sankey is holding out hope football players will be doing something on April 16, but he’s being a realist since the national message has been aimed at limiting public gatherings to less than 50 people and often 10 or less.
“[It is] certainly difficult to conduct any football practice under that limitation,” Sankey said. “So I’m not going to be overly optimistic about the return to practice. We haven’t fully foreclosed that opportunity, but I think practically that window’s pretty narrow.”
