Jimbo Fisher is itching to get back with his football family.
He’s going stir crazy practicing social distancing because of the coronavirus. He’s basically confined to his home, yearning for those 16-hour days at the Bright Complex, being in constant contact with players, fellow coaches and support staff.
Fisher, like many, is handling these trying times by leaning on family. Fisher’s values, work ethic and down-to-earth approach are well documented, inherited from his hard-working parents while growing up in West Virginia. He’s passing those traits on to his two sons, the youngest of which, Ethan, has Fanconi anemia. It’s a rare disease that mainly affects the bone marrow and results in decreased blood cell production. He’s had it since birth but wasn’t diagnosed until 2011, when he was six. Fisher has spread awareness of the disease through his nonprofit organization, Kidz1stFund.
Ethan Fisher’s condition gives more meaning to the family when it comes to social distancing.
“We are very careful of all those things,” Fisher said. “The good thing about talking to his doctor is his immune system is very good right now.”
That made Fisher feel better, but they remain guarded.
“It just makes us really step back,” Fisher said, “and we’re being very cautious and very isolated, as I say, like we should be, as much as we possibly can. And I’m sure we all slip up a little bit here and there, but we’re not trying to do very much. [What’s happening in the world] makes you very aware. It really does.”
Fisher is making the most of the unexpected extra family time.
“Times like this, it pulls your country together, but I think it also pulls your family together,” Fisher said. “You can take things for granted, really how good we have it in the United States of America, and how great a country this is.”
Social media is exploding as people reach out to each other. Families who basically spent day after day as passing ships because of hectic schedules, even as they slept under the same roof, are having quality face-to-face time.
“You have to sit and look at each other and talk like we used to when I grew up,” Fisher said. “You know what I mean? It’s more old school, and so I think that is good. And I think [it’s good] the country is coming together and realizing how great a country we have and how many luxuries we really experience in this country and how good we have it because of the people who fought and died for the freedoms which we have.”
It’s times like that we should be appreciative of our country and what it is and what it stands for, Fisher said.
“I think God has a funny way of slowing you down sometimes when things get crazy and you think you’re above everything and everything’s about you,” Fisher said. “You see things through a straw. I think this has made us all see things through the same window.”
