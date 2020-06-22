Workers retiring after 25 years of service often get a gold watch. What then should someone with 46 years receive? How about hugs? Lots of hugs.
That was the case for Sue Betts, who was honored Monday after almost five decades with the College Station school district, highlighted by 24 seasons as A&M Consolidated’s head girls basketball coach. She started her CSISD career as a head volleyball coach, assistant girls basketball coach and teacher, and retired as an assistant athletic director.
No job was too big or too small for Betts. They all were important as this became her home.
“I had a good job; I loved what I did,” Betts said. “I loved the people, the kids, [and] the parents that I worked with. You know, I just never had a reason to leave.”
Betts produced winners. She was 527-239 with 10 district championships and 16 playoff appearances. She came within a bucket of winning the Class 4A state championship in 1986, falling to Levelland in overtime, 44-43. She had an impressive coaching career, but it’s all those victories off the court that make her special.
“Sue’s a competitor,” said former Conroe girls basketball coach Marsha Porter when Betts retired from coaching in 2005. “We knew we were always going to have a game if we played her kids. She’s in a minority because most coaches move around and sometimes cherry-pick programs for athletes. You always respect people that have stayed in one place and developed a program and stuck it out.”
Betts got better with age. Many coaches turn administrators for a few years to sweeten their retirement pot before heading to the lake or golf course. And there’s nothing wrong with that. But Betts was an administrator 16 years. She helped the school district add a second high school with both schools having great success, including state championships by College Station in football, baseball and girls cross country.
Betts’ career has been a great role model for Bryan-College Station’s girls. She was a much-needed pioneer for our community.
Coaching basketball was her first love. The diminutive Betts has a nice, easy smile, but she could be as tough as nails, especially on the bench. The way she carried herself earned respect from many, including former A&M Consolidated and current Bryan High football coach Ross Rogers.
“If I’d have been smarter, I’d have made her offensive line coach in 1987 when I came here because she was the toughest, meanest person here,” Rogers said.
Rogers decades ago affectionately dubbed Betts “The Wicked Witch of North Zulch” since she maintains the family ranch between Bryan and Madisonville. And family matters most to Betts. She treated her players like her children. That’s the case with most coaches, but a few players actually lived with Betts. It had nothing to do with her recruiting players — it was all about doing what was right for the players she had. Betts had 22 players play in college, but that wasn’t her goal. She wanted every player to leave the program better than they had entered it. And it’s those relationships she’ll remember the most.
“The former players that I’ve produced, there’s been a flow of them coming in today,” said Betts on Monday, standing on the floor where she won so many games. “They’ve come from Austin. They’ve come from Houston. That’s what I’m proud of — the girls that I’ve turned out and what they’ve turned out to be.”
Betts has been getting a lot of hugs since she announced her retirement. She got many more Monday, and you can bet there’s more coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.