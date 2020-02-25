The Texas A&M basketball teams got a head start on March Madness with what’s been a fabulous finish to February.
The Aggie men had scored 74 or more points only twice in their first 23 games. Yet they’ve averaged 78.3 points during a possible season-defining three-game winning streak. Just when you think this overachieving team has plateaued, it does something greater. A&M is a surprising 8-6 in the Southeastern Conference after victories over Alabama (74-68) and Mississippi State (74-68), a pair of teams with NCAA tournament aspirations.
A&M, at 117 in the NCAA NET Rankings, has an outside chance at making the NIT. They’d probably have to break even in the last four games of the regular season against 10th-ranked Kentucky, LSU, 13th-ranked Auburn and Arkansas and then win two or three games at the SEC tournament. And if they’re going to do that, they might as well just win the SEC tournament and go to the NCAA tournament.
Of course, that’s all too far-fetched. Then again, in the very first NCAA NET Rankings the 4-5 Aggies were ranked 281st. They were looking up to the likes of Gardner-Webb, Cornell, Western Illinois and McNeese State. Few expected that in nine weeks, A&M would be just an eight-point underdog to Kentucky. This is a team no sane person saw coming.
On the flip side, the A&M women have become the team most thought they’d be heading into March. The Aggies, who fell to 16th after opening the season ranked sixth, have climbed back to 12th with a four-game winning streak. A&M, along with having junior guard Chennedy Carter back from an ankle injury, benefited from eight ranked teams losing Sunday, seven of them to unranked teams.
ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème projects A&M to be a four seed for the NCAA tournament, which means the Aggies would host first- and second-round games, which was the expectation when the season started. With a strong finish, A&M could climb to the three line replacing UCLA, Northwestern, Iowa or Mississippi State. Or the Aggies could be leap-frogged by one of the five seeds — Oregon State, Indiana, Florida State or Missouri State — if they stumble.
A&M has a solid resume. Its worst loss is to LSU, which is a projected eight seed, so A&M doesn’t have a bad loss. A&M has victories over TCU, Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia Tech — all teams projected to make the tournament, but the highest projected seed is TCU at No. 6. The Aggies probably need to beat top-ranked South Carolina to end the regular season or in the SEC tournament to possibly get a third seed.
A&M baseball climbs to 13th
The A&M baseball team, off to an 8-0 start, climbed six spots to 13th in this week’s National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30. Florida (8-0) is first followed by Arkansas (7-0), Texas Tech (6-1), Vanderbilt (6-2), Georgia (7-1), Mississippi State (5-1) and UCLA (7-0).
A&M will play UCLA on Saturday in the Frisco Classic, while it will play Florida, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi State in league play.
When basketball does end, great baseball will be waiting at Blue Bell Park.
A&M does well at Nutter Classic
The A&M softball team had a solid showing at the Mary Nutter Classic, going 3-2. A 7-6 victory over fifth-ranked Arizona and a 2-1 loss to third-ranked UCLA were signs of improvement for a young squad coming off a 28-27 season.
Somewhat hard to believe, but A&M (11-5) already is a fourth of the way through the season. The Aggies will be home this week for six games against Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana and Kansas before starting SEC play next weekend at Lexington.
