It’s taken the Texas A&M women’s basketball program less than three weeks to bounce back from losing Chennedy Carter to the WNBA draft.
Carter was taken fourth by the Atlanta Dream, making the All-American the highest drafted player in program history. Her shining moment took some sting out of a lackluster finish to the season.
The Aggies lost their last three games and would have been a fifth seed for the NCAA tournament had it not been canceled because of the coronavirus. A&M had little chance of making a postseason run because junior center Ciera Johnson was injured in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals. The 6-foot-4 Johnson was one of five starters returning from a Sweet 16 team, a group good enough to have A&M ranked sixth heading into the season. Instead of a landmark season, the Aggies ended it ranked 18th by the Associated Press and 21st by the coaches and that was more on reputation rather than what happened on the court.
The season mercifully came to an end on April 17 when Carter was drafted. And even that put a damper on next season’s outlook because Carter opted not to return for her senior season. She was arguably the country’s best player with the ball in her hands, accounting for 31.1% of A&M’s offense. You just don’t replace someone like that.
Or do you?
A&M has signed two of the best players available in the NCAA transfer portal in Tennessee sophomore guard Zaay Green and Minnesota junior guard Destiny Pitts. The 6-foot Green averaged 9.8 points per game in 34 games with the Lady Vols. The 5-10 Pitts averaged 15.0 points in 80 games at Minnesota. Both players expect to be eligible next season. Green has asked for a waiver, while Pitts plans to be a graduate transfer.
A&M also added much needed depth inside by signing Midland Junior College 6-5 center Ella Tofaeono, who will be able to spell A&M’s pair of All-SEC frontcourt players Johnson and 6-2 power forward N’dea Jones.
A&M was in decent shape before those additions with three starters returning in Johnson, Jones and wing Kayla Wells. Then there’s guard Aaliyah Wilson, who started the nine games Carter missed during her Aggie career. Wilson, who also started the first nine games of the 2018-19 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, should be primed for a big senior year.
Sophomore guards Jordan Nixon and McKinzie Green help give A&M its deepest team in years. Nixon is a former McDonald’s All-American who sat out last season after transferring from Notre Dame, and McKinzie Green was recruited to possibly replace Carter.
The revamped Aggies were projected to be a third seed in ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème’s initial 2021 64-team NCAA tournament bracket, and that was before the Aggies landed the coveted Pitts.
Throw in incoming freshmen Kayla Green, Sarah Jones and Maliyah Johnson — all top 100 prospects — and A&M is a Top 10 team, which certainly wasn’t the case three weeks ago.
Signing Zaay Green and Pitts was huge. Zaay Green is another former McDonald’s All-American with her best basketball ahead of her after suffering a season-ending knee last season after only two games.
Pitts, also a former McDonald’s All-American, was the unanimous Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She was a first-team, All-Big Ten pick as a sophomore by the media and a second-team pick by the coaches. Pitts opted to leave Minnesota after getting suspended by coach Lindsay Whalen, who didn’t recruit Pitts. Whalen told the media Pitts’ conduct was detrimental to the team, and Pitts took to Twitter to say she was told it was for her body language and that she was stunned at receiving her first punishment from a coach at any level.
Pitts waited a few days after the incident and opted to enter the transfer portal. It’s interesting during that time that two of her teammates, sisters Taiye and Kehinde Bello, did not play in the next game in protest of Pitts’ suspension. Teammates Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia also tweeted support of Pitts, according Minneapolis-St. Paul television station KMSP FOX 9.
Pitts, who played in only 15 games last season, had plenty of time to consider options. That included a recruiting trip to Arizona, another potential Top 10 team, but Pitts opted for A&M, a huge land for the Aggies.
A&M might have been a Top 25 team without Zaay Green and Pitts, but now the Aggies have the same Final Four aspirations they had last year at this time. That’s what transfers can do for you.
Two years ago, it was A&M feeling slighted when forward Anriel Howard and guard Danni Williams transferred. The Aggies without them were able to return to the Sweet 16, but what if they’d have stayed? Mississippi State welcomed Howard with open arms and she helped them reach the Elite Eight. It just wasn’t Mississippi State. It’s almost everybody. ESPN’s Graham Hays recently wrote about the best 30 of all the transfers, including Zaay Green and Pitts. Even Baylor, which annually has signed Top 10 classes with high school players, added LSU graduate transfer Chloe Jackson in 2018, South Carolina graduate transfer Te’a Cooper and last month added UCLA’s Jaden Owens who just completed her freshman season.
Transfers have become part of the annual recruiting process. A&M veteran coach Gary Blair leaned on junior college transfers in the past in building the program with Tofaeno his 13th such signee, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Danielle Adams, Tanisha Smith, Achiri Ade and Sham Washington, players who all made major impacts.
Blair and his staff are doing a good job by adding transfers from four-year schools. A&M now has six such players on its roster.
Transfers typically have baggage, even if it’s that they just made a wrong choice, but they also have experience and often have a better mental makeup. Recruiting transfers also works well for Blair who is somewhat of a lame-duck coach since he’s heading into the final year of his current contract. That can work against you in recruiting high school juniors and seniors, but it can be an asset recruiting players looking for a second chance.
Blair’s certainly had three great weeks, which included his third career hole-in-one. Now he’s in position to make a run at his third Final Four appearance, something that just didn’t seem possible as the 2019-20 season came to a grinding halt.
