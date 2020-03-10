No peer wanted to face Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams down the stretch this season, and it looks like most of them didn’t want to vote for him, either.
A&M won five of its last seven games to finish 10-8 in Southeastern Conference play, tying South Carolina for sixth place. That’s six spots higher than where the coaches’ predicted, but it wasn’t enough for Williams’ peers to name him coach of the year, an honor that went to Kentucky’s John Calipari.
That was an excellent choice. If you attended Kentucky’s 69-60 victory over A&M at Reed Arena or watched the Wildcats without their point guard rally from 18 points down to win at Florida on Saturday, you saw why this might be Calipari’s best coaching effort.
But Calipari has NBA talent. Williams doesn’t. Calipari’s roster was handpicked from players he’s been tracking since grade school. Williams did wonders with an inherited roster, which was reflected in the All-SEC teams announced Tuesday.
Kentucky had two players on the coaches’ nine-player first team and one more on the eight-player second team. A&M was shutout. Kentucky also placed two on the five-player defensive team. A&M, which allowed 65.2 points per game in conference play to rank second behind Tennessee, again was shut out.
Williams did earn coach of the year honors from the Associated Press’ 14-person panel. They were impressed with A&M winning five road games, including at Alabama, Tennessee and 17th-ranked Auburn. They also gave Williams points for beating Mississippi State and Arkansas, putting a dent in those teams’ NCAA tournament chances. But why didn’t more of the league’s coaches tell their sports information directors to vote for Buzz before sending in those ballots?
Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis Jr. was a slam dunk coach of the year last season by both the coaches and writers. The former A&M head coach took over a team picked to finish 14th and led it to a sixth-place tie with Mississippi State, going 10-8 in his first season. Does that sound familiar? Coach Cal wasn’t an option last season because the Wildcats finished third. LSU won the league title, but coach Will Wade was having off-court issues which included a suspension. Tennessee’s Rick Barnes would have been a good choice since the Vols finished second, but he won the honor the previous year when Tennessee went 13-5, tying Auburn for the league title. The Vols had tied for ninth the previous season at 8-10.
Florida’s Mike White was the coaches’ pick in 2016-17 as he finished second in the league in his second season with a five-game improvement. A&M’s Billy Kennedy won it in 2015-16 with the Aggies going 13-5 in league play for third, making the NCAA tournament for the first time under Kennedy, who was in his fifth season. White and Kennedy had great seasons, but they finished exactly where the coaches picked them. They rightfully got rewarded for building a winner.
Williams’ ability to get the maximum out of his players might be a reason he doesn’t get more credit. Think about it. Williams worked wonders at Marquette and Virginia Tech, yet was never named coach of the year by his peers or media. The AP honor is his first coach of the year award. Calipari, meanwhile, won his 10th in three different conferences.
Calipari will win again, but so will Williams, maybe even by his peers.
•
Allen point guard Manny Obaseki, a five-star recruit in the class of 2021, pledged to A&M on Tuesday via Twitter.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pounder is ranked 21st overall in the country by rivals.com, including fifth at his position.
He’s the first five-star recruit to pledge to sign with A&M since DeAndre Jordan in 2007, according to Rivals.com.
Obaseki joins four-star guard Jaxson Robinson from Ada, Oklahoma, in the Aggies’ 2021 class.
