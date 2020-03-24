Texas A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was a second-team pick on the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s All-American Team.
The first team consisted of Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox, Oregon senior forward Ruthy Hebard, Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, Oregon senior guard Sabrina Ionescu and Connecticut junior forward Megan Walker. Joining Carter on the second team were South Carolina freshman forward Aliyah Boston, Louisville junior guard Dana Evans, Arizona junior guard Aari McDonald and Oregon junior forward Satou Sabally. The third team consisted of Maryland senior guard Kaila Charles, North Carolina State sophomore center Elissa Cunane, Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle, Duke senior guard Halley Gorecki, South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris and UCLA junior forward Michaela Onyenwere.
Carter, who averaged 21.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, also was a second-team pick last year. She is the program’s first player to earn multiple USBWA honors. Danielle Adams (2010-11) and Kelsey Bone (2012-13) were first-team picks. The USBWA named just 10 players until 2018 when it started selecting 15 players on three teams.
