Atlanta Dream guard Chennedy Carter, the club’s first-round pick out of Texas A&M, should see plenty of playing time in her rookie season because veteran guard Tiffany Hayes announced Tuesday she’ll sit out the 2020 season.
Hayes, a 2018 All-WNBA first-team selection, is the club’s second veteran guard within a week to pass on the season. Renee Montgomery said Thursday she will sit out to focus on social injustice and voter registration. Hayes did not mention social protests or the coronavirus pandemic in her statement released by the team, but she said sitting out the season “is in my best interest with everything going on right now.”
Hayes said she made her decision “after much thought and consideration.”
Hayes started 29 games last season, averaging 14.7 points and 2.8 assists per game. Montgomery made 34 starts, averaging 9.5 ppg.
Carter, who opted not to return to Texas A&M for her senior season, was taken by Atlanta with the fourth pick.
Atlanta’s only other experienced guard is former South Florida player Courtney Williams, who started 34 games last season for Connecticut, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in leading the Sun to the WNBA Finals. The team’s other guards are Blake Dietrick and Alexis Jones, who have each had only one WNBA start. Dietrick, out of Princeton, played in only 19 games last season for Seattle, averaging 6.2 minutes. Jones, out of Baylor, played in 20 games with Los Angeles, averaging 12.2 minutes and 4.0 points.
Last week the WNBA announced plans for a 22-game season in Florida without fans in attendance.
“Although I love playing this game, I believe there are much more important things to be thinking about in this moment,” Hayes said. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches and the Dream organization for supporting my decision. I wish them best of luck in Florida and look forward to getting back on the court in 2021 for Atlanta.”
Dream coach Nicki Collen says the team supports Hayes’ decision during “a unique set of circumstances right now.”
On Monday, Washington Mystics players Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders and Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones also announced they will not play this season.
Players have until Thursday to opt out of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.