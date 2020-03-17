Texas A&M All-American guard Chennedy Carter is weighing the options of returning for her senior season or declaring for the WNBA Draft.
“We’ve talked about it both ways,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “She is the best guard in the WBNA draft that can do what they want them to do, and that’s put the ball on the floor and create her own shot.”
The WNBA draft is scheduled for April 17 in New York. The deadline for underclassmen is April 7. Training camps open April 26 and preseason games start May 1 with the season starting May 15. Those dates, though, could change because of the coronavirus.
“I think they might have to extend that deadline a little later in the semester,” said Blair, adding that underclassmen probably want to be assured the WNBA season won’t be postponed or canceled before they declare.
Oregon senior guard Sabrina Ionescu is projected to be the first pick, going to the New York Liberty. Oregon forward Satou Sabally is projected next to the Dallas Wings. Baylor power forward Lauren Cox is projected to go third to the Indiana Fever. Carter could go fourth to the Atlanta Dream or fifth to Dallas. Oregon power forward Ruthy Hebard, Connecticut forward Megan Walker, South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris and Baylor guard Te’a Cooper are other highly rated prospects.
“If [Carter] goes out, I think she’ll be drafted anywhere from three through eight,” Blair said. “What Chennedy can bring to the table, nobody is close to that right now. But at the same time, it’s about a team’s needs.”
