Texas A&M junior right-handed pitcher Christian Roa was selected in the second round of the MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.
He was the 48th overall selection, which has a signing bonus slot value of $1,543,600.
Roa had a standout sophomore season in 2019, when he went 3-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 innings spread across 17 appearances, including 10 starts.
He earned SEC pitcher of the week honors for a March 17 start that season against second-ranked Vanderbilt, in which he threw seven scoreless innings and struck out seven while allowing just three hits and two walks.
Roa was taken five picks after A&M junior outfielder Zach DeLoach, who was drafted by the Seattle Mariners.
The Aggies' ace, Asa Lacy, was selected fourth overall by the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
