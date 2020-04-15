The City Course at Phillips Event Center re-opened Monday for its 130 members and will open soon to the general public.
“We’ll do it when we can do it safely,” general manager Micah Turner said Wednesday.
Patrons will be able to book tee times online via golfnow.com.
“What we’re waiting on is to be able to process the payments online,” Turner said.
The city was able to open the course to members because they pay monthly dues and are in the computer system, Turner said. “So we have zero contact — my staff has no contact with anyone.”
The pro shop and clubhouse are closed. Members book tee times and check in no earlier than 15 minutes in an attempt to prevent people from gathering.
The City Course at Phillips Event Center was closed March 24, the day after the shelter-in-place orders were issued for Brazos County in conjunction with Bryan and College Station.
“We observed that, then we put some things in place to allow us to re-open,” Turner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.