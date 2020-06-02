While studying at Texas A&M, Koby Martin went through four different majors before finding his way to coaching. It became his life’s calling.
Martin is now in his 30th year as Bryan’s freshman football and assistant baseball coach, and he couldn’t be happier with his decision.
Growing up in Bryan, Martin played football for the Vikings, but a knee injury stopped him from continuing with baseball. He was surrounded by veteran coaches including Merrill Green, Mike Patterson, Terry Couch and Ron Newhouse, which introduced him to the influence coaches can have on young athletes.
Martin soon realized he wanted to do the same. But the travel and salaries that come with coaching led Martin to think about other career avenues. After going through general studies, business, engineering and wildlife and fisheries science majors, Martin landed on a kinesiology degree.
“I did a lot of different things before I landed back in education, where I really thought I needed to be anyway,” Martin said.
In 1990 after graduating from A&M, Martin’s job search came down to two schools — Cy-Fair and Bryan. Martin said with a Cy-Fair offer in his back pocket, he waited on a call from Green hoping to coach and teach at his alma mater. Before he accepted Cy-Fair’s offer, he got Green’s call.
Even three decades later, Martin remembers that moment fondly because it gave his family a chance to stay in one place. With most of his family still in Bryan-College Station, including his siblings and children, Martin said he has valued the time he has with them, especially with his father Ken Martin who passed away in September.
“If I had been all around the country, I wouldn’t have got to spend as much time with him,” Martin said. “That was a big deal. My oldest daughter and her husband live in College Station and they have two kids, so I’ve got two grandkids that I get to play with.”
Martin was raised in a tight-knit family. His father owned Pepe’s Mexican Café in Bryan along with Ken Martin Steakhouse. Martin worked at the restaurants in high school and college during the summers to earn money for his tuition at A&M. The tradition continues with his older brother, Kip, now running Pepe’s.
The family atmosphere extends to work for Martin, who works with some of his former players at Bryan as they’ve become coaches. That includes head baseball coach James Dillard, who graduated from Bryan in 1995 after playing for Martin and former head coach Harry Francis.
“Coach Martin has always been one of my mentors,” Dillard said. “Whenever I got into coaching, I talked to him quite a bit about it and he steered me the right direction. It is really neat [to coach with him]. I still learn stuff from him every day, so that’s the cool thing.”
Bryan will move from District 14-6A to 12-6A in the fall. While Dillard is only in his second year at the helm, Martin’s experience in Bryan and extensive memory of past seasons will be an asset the Vikings can use to navigate the new terrain.
“It’s funny because Martin and I will be on bus trips and I’ll say, ‘Coach Martin, do you remember when we were in this district or do you remember when we played this game?’” Dillard said. “He has one of the best memories of anybody I know, and he’ll bring up that game and we’ll go pitch by pitch of a game that happened 15-20 years ago.”
Throughout the years, Martin has had the same goal for coaching and teaching — help student-athletes grow as young adults and keep their best interests at heart. Martin serves as a freshman football coach and an algebra I teacher, both jobs crucial in teaching and developing newcomers to high school.
As for when Martin will hang up the whistle, he said he still has a few years left in the tank.
“My grandkids kids are getting bigger, so that’s something that’s important to me to be able to spend more time there,” Martin said. “But I enjoy working for coach Ross Rogers immensely. He’s one of the best head coaches I’ve ever worked for, and Lane Buban is probably one of the best principals I’ve ever worked for. So as long as those big guys are hanging around, I’m probably going to hang around.”
